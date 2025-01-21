Urgent appeal to trace 13-year-old Inverness girl missing since Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Urgent appeal to trace 13-year-old Inverness girl missing since Monday

Zara Cross was last seen at 8.15am on Monday in the Boarstone Avenue area of Inverness.

By Louise Glen
Zara Cross is missing from the Boarstone Avenue area of Inverness.
Zara Cross has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

An urgent appeal has been made to find missing Inverness teenager Zara Cross.

The 13-year-old has not been seen since Monday at 8.15am when she was in the Boarstone Avenue area of the city.

She was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers and carrying a black bag when she was last seen.

Police in Inverness have issued an appeal to find her.

Zara Cross, pictured wearing a party hat, in an image provided by her family, is missing from the Boarstone Avenue area of Inverness.
Zara Cross was last seen on Monday: Police Scotland.

In a statement, police said: “Officers are asking for the help of the public to trace a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness.

“Zara Cross was last seen around 8.15am on Monday 20 January in the Boarstone Avenue area of the city.

“She is about 5ft 7ins in height and of  of slim build with long brown hair.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland 101 and quote the reference number 3043 of Monday January 20.

