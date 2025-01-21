Urgent appeal to trace 13-year-old Inverness girl missing since Monday

An urgent appeal has been made to find missing Inverness teenager Zara Cross.

The 13-year-old has not been seen since Monday at 8.15am when she was in the Boarstone Avenue area of the city.

She was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers and carrying a black bag when she was last seen.

Police in Inverness have issued an appeal to find her.

In a statement, police said: “Officers are asking for the help of the public to trace a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness.

“Zara Cross was last seen around 8.15am on Monday 20 January in the Boarstone Avenue area of the city.

“She is about 5ft 7ins in height and of of slim build with long brown hair.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland 101 and quote the reference number 3043 of Monday January 20.