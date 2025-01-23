Staff accommodation plan for Tiger On the Wall hotel withdrawn after ‘poor quality’ criticism

Plans to build staff accommodation to help an Inverness hotel get back on its feet have been withdrawn after stinging criticism from a conservation body.

Mars Projects was hoping to build an annexe at 20-22 Kenneth Street, which it said it needed to allow the Strathness House Hotel in Ardross Terrace to function.

The guest house is also the home of the popular Tiger On the Wall restaurant.

But the proposal has been withdrawn in the wake of an objection from Highland Council’s historic environment team.

A statement from the team said: “We have significant concerns regarding the over-development of this site with a poor-quality proposal, for ‘staff accommodation’ in three cramped units with no amenity space internally.

“The proposal is not even related directly to the host building – which is also for staff – but is for a hotel on Ardross Terrace.

“We accept that within this urban block there is already a high degree of infill/back-land development, but that does not justify more.”

What did Mars Project say about the plans?

Last week, we revealed that there was development planned at the site.

A statement from Mars Projects said: “The proposals seek to demolish all existing outbuildings/sheds located to the east boundary of the site, and in their place

erect a single-storey annexe to provide new staff accommodation.

“The new staff accommodation will build on the existing staff accommodation located within the existing house, and will provide dedicated staff accommodation for Strathness House Hotel.

“This additional accommodation is required to sufficiently staff the Strathness Hotel, restoring it to an operational hotel.”

The Press and Journal attempted to contact Mars Projects after the withdrawal but received no reply.

The historic environment team went on to highlight more faults with the proposal, calling the scale of the building “excessive”.

It added: “The existing site is currently poorly maintained and is clearly not a positive contributor to the general amenity of the area.

“The scale of the building is excessive for this plot, with a very poorly designed ‘pastiche-type’ frontage elevation and three blank walls to rear and sides.”

People in Inverness keen to see Tiger on the Wall return

News of Tiger On The Wall’s closure last year was met with shock and disappointment in the Highland capital.

The pop-up restaurant had built up a loyal following during its four years in business.

It focused on Indian and Oriental dishes and was well-reviewed on TripAdvisor.

The intention of the planning application made sense. A lack of available properties to rent or buy in Inverness is making it tougher for people interested in coming to the city for work.

Businesses have also been struggling to recruit and retain staff.

Both Tiger on the Wall and the Strathness House Hotel closed last September ahead of a major revamp at the site.

They are expected to reopen later this year.

