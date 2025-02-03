Is putting the train and bus station on the same site the best move for Inverness? We could be about to find out

The opportunities and challenges of completely overhauling the bus and train stations in Inverness city centre will be outlined by a new study.

Moving the two stations onto the same site has been an aspiration in the city for some time.

The work could also include demolishing and rebuilding the busy Rose Street car park.

It features in Highland Council’s Inverness Strategy. It is a document which outlines its goals in years to come.

The Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (Hitrans) wants to carry out a feasibility study of the proposal. It will put all the possible options on the table.

Bus station move a ‘long-term aspiration’ in Inverness

The partnership has been inviting offers from consultants capable of carrying out the study.

It has now appointed architectural firm Austin-Smith:Lord to complete the work.

The Liverpool-headquartered company also has offices in Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff.

On its website, it describes itself as a collection of design professionals that can “provide complete solutions which are informed by innovation, creativity and responsibility”.

Neil MacRae, Hitrans partnership manager, said: “As part of ongoing work on the Inverness Station Masterplan, Hitrans has appointed Austin-Smith: Lord to undertake feasibility work into the potential relocation of Inverness bus station and the reconstruction of the Rose Street car park.

“Co-locating bus and rail stations has been a long-term aspiration for Inverness. It will help to regenerate the centre of the city, complementing the riverside castle developments.

“As we move towards a low-carbon future we are seeking to establish a modern transport hub fitting of its position as the gateway to the Highlands and Islands.”

Hitrans has been working on the possibility of the bus and train stations being brought together for more than a decade.

Things were beginning to accelerate in 2020 but the pandemic caused a few snags.

With money from Transport Scotland, Network Rail has bought numerous nearby sites.

These include the former Royal Mail sorting office on Strothers Lane and the buildings housing TK Maxx and Sports Direct.

When will we start to see changes at the bus and train stations?

The prospect of shifting the current bus station in Farraline Park and the Rose Street multi-storey car park opens up the possibility of creating a new green or civic space there.

It’s something people have been crying out for in the Highland capital for years.

Parking and active travel will also be key considerations for the new interchange.

There is also the potential to introduce improvements at the Spectrum Centre and a new mixed use block that will include flats at the current bus station site.

The council’s Inverness Strategy lists the entire project as “in the pipeline”. That suggests a predicted completion date of between 2025 and 2030.

However, no fixed dates for completion have been offered by any of the partners involved.

A council spokeswoman said: “It is hoped that the Station Masterplan project can identify a range of short, medium and longer term options for the station and the vital role it plays in the city centre and for the wider region.”

