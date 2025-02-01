Looking for somewhere nice to stay in Inverness? Here are six of the best Airbnbs in the city

There’s never been more choice for stylish places to stay in Inverness.

The Highland capital’s tourist season lasts a lot longer than it used to, with visitors desperate to snap up the most sought after properties available.

The explosion of Airbnb in the last decade has given people a lot more choice. And many have been opting for something a little bit different than what they were previously used to.

Of course, not every rental available in Inverness is a gem. But the rental giant operates a rating system that allows you separate the wheat from the chaff and get a flavour of what to expect.

Airbnb denotes its best-loved properties as “guest favourites” and we’ve scrutinised its list to come up with one of our own.

Central two-bed, Bank Street

We might as well start off with a bang – here’s the most expensive rental on our list.

A single-night stay will cost a whopping £873 but it’s worth pointing that all 37 of the property’s reviews have given it an absolutely flawless score.

You’ll be blessed with gorgeous views over the River Ness from an elevated position and everything you’re likely to need is within a couple of minutes walk.

It’s probably best summed up by a recent reviewer from Califonia called TJ.

She said: “We travel often and use Airbnb frequently and this place is by far the best we have ever enjoyed.

“Every single thing one might want is 5 star worthy.”

Sounds OK, doesn’t it?

Danera one-bed, Bught

If you’re on a leaner budget and don’t mind being a bit further away from the city centre, this next listing could be right up your street.

It’s a much more modest £75 a night – and has still racked up an outstanding 4.99 average review score that puts it in the top 1% of Airbnb’s global properties.

The self-contained one-bed property comes with a fully equipped kitchen, living room and a comfortable bedroom.

It’s in the Bught Park area of Inverness, so the city centre, Caledonian Canal and Eden Court are all within easy reach.

Ness Riverfront, city centre

If you’re looking for something to accommodate a bigger party, this four-bed on the riverside is worth considering.

It has racked up an outstanding 4.96 average rating from more than 200 reviews, putting it in Airbnb’s top 5%.

The newly-renovated home has three bedrooms and great views over the Ness.

Downstairs there’s a large living room with room to seat eight people, plus a modern kitchen and a private garden area.

It also comes with a parking permit, allowing you to leave your vehicle directly outside the house.

In the high season, you’re looking at around £300 a night.

River View, Douglas Row

Perched on the sunny side of the River Ness, you’ll find this beauty tucked away on one of Inverness’s oldest streets.

Its central location on Douglas Row makes getting about easy.

An extremely spacious four-bedroom townhouse, this one would suit a large group perfectly.

Walk outside the front door and you’ll find a great view of the river and Inverness Castle just along to your left.

The inside space is large and spacious and it has been well-loved by its previous guests – the 4.97 average rating is testament to that.

Little Cambar, Crown

This stylish one-bed property sleeps up to four and has been popular with its previous guests.

You’ll find it in the upmarket Crown area of Inverness, just a short walk from the city centre.

Its living area is open plan with a kitchen and dining area and it also has its own private garden with decking.

The property has scored a 4.97 average rating from 171 reviews and many have categorised it as a cosy, well-presented property in a perfect location.

Sealock Cottage, Clachnaharry

This one may not have had as many reviews as some of the others – but the 33 it has had so far have been absolutely perfect.

This three-bed villa in Clachnaharry has scored five out of five for every metric going and the lucky people who’ve stayed there have been very effusive in their praise.

One happy customer described it as “stunningly beautiful” and “sparklingly clean” – not bad, eh?

It’s a bit further away from the city centre but your consolation is the beautiful views over the Beauly Firth across to the Black Isle.

It’s also only a short walk to the well-loved Clachnaharry Inn.

A night here will cost roughly £350.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.