Concern grows for Inverness woman missing since Saturday

Fears are growing for 55-year-old Dawn Robinson, who has been missing from Inverness since Saturday morning.

Ms Robinson was last seen around 8.25am on Saturday February 1 in the Academy Street area of the city.

She is described as black, around 5ft 7in, and of slim build, with black, curly hair.

The last time she was seen, Ms Robinson was wearing a dark blue mid-length coat, dark trousers, shoes, and a white beanie-style hat.

She was carrying a light-coloured shoulder bag and a khaki-coloured backpack.

Concerns grow for missing person Dawn Robinson

Constable Kevin Simpson said: “Concerns are growing for Dawn’s welfare and we need to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Dawn or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“If Dawn hears about this appeal, then I would urge her to make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 0823 of Sunday February 2, 2025.

