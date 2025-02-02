Concern grows for Inverness woman missing since Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern grows for Inverness woman missing since Saturday

Dawn Robinson was last seen on Saturday morning in the Academy Street area.

By Louise Glen
Dawn Robinson missing from Inverness.
Dawn Robinson has been missing since Saturday. Image: Police Scotland.

Fears are growing for 55-year-old Dawn Robinson, who has been missing from Inverness since Saturday morning.

Ms Robinson was last seen around 8.25am on Saturday February 1 in the Academy Street area of the city.

She is described as black, around 5ft 7in, and of slim build, with black, curly hair.

The last time she was seen, Ms Robinson was wearing a dark blue mid-length coat, dark trousers, shoes, and a white beanie-style hat.

She was carrying a light-coloured shoulder bag and a khaki-coloured backpack.

Concerns grow for missing person Dawn Robinson

CCTV image of Dawn Robinson missing from Inverness
Police Scotland has released a CCTV image of Dawn Robinson, who is missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Constable Kevin Simpson said: “Concerns are growing for Dawn’s welfare and we need to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Dawn or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“If Dawn hears about this appeal, then I would urge her to make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 0823 of Sunday February 2, 2025.

