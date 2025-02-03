Police hunt for driver after Inverness hit-and-run involving mobility scooter

Officers are looking for the driver of a white Honda Civic following an Inverness crash involving a mobility scooter.

The crash occurred on Shore Street at around 2.45pm on Thursday, January 30.

Paramedics attended the scene and checked the male driver of the mobility scooter.

However the car, a white Honda Civic, failed to stop.

Officers search for hit-and-run driver

Inquiries are now ongoing to trace the vehicle and the driver.

Officers inquiries have suggested the car may have left in the direction of Friar’s Bridge.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1956 of Thursday, January 30.