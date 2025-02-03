Inverness roads to undergo £1.6 million in upgrades as part of planned roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness roads to undergo £1.6 million in upgrades as part of planned roadworks

Highland Council has identified a list of priority repairs

Red works access sign with cones on the left as traffic passes the single carriageway roadworks.
Roadworks will be undertaken on 31 Inverness streets in the upcoming financial year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Streets across Inverness will benefit from a £1.6 million package of upgrades.

Highland Council officials and councillors have earmarked several key routes across the city in need of reconstruction and resurfacing.

A total of 31 roads and seven footpaths will benefit from resurfacing works, with a further 12 locations prioritised for surface dressing works.

The £1.6 million investment has been calculated based on the council’s funding allocation for 2024/25.

Officials are, however, hopeful additional funds will become available to address defects at more than 70 other locations across Inverness.

Leader of the Inverness and Area Committee, Councillor Ian Brown, said: “Members welcomed the opportunity to review and agree the proposed resurfacing and surface dressing programmes at their ward business meetings.

“I am pleased we have agreed a number of programmed schemes that can be prioritised for capital funding works.”

Will your street be one of the lucky few?

We have put together a list of all the roads earmarked for improvement over the next 12 months.

They are:

  • King Brude Road
  • Ballifeary Lane
  • Rosehaugh Road/ Coronation Road Junction
  • Charles Street
  • Telford Gardens (Patching)
  • Mackay Road / Cauldeen Road Junction
  • Broom Drive/ Laggan Road Junction
  • Balloan Road junctions
  • Harbour Road (Phase 3)
  • Mason Road
  • Ashton Road (Patching)
  • Smithton Park
  • Moray Park Avenue Junction
  • Oakdene Court Junction
  • Hillhead (Badger Road)
  • Culloden Shopping Centre Car Park
  • Craggie to Castleton (sections)
  • Culloden Road
  • Garbole – Coignafearn
  • Errogie – B851 Junction
  • West of Balnain Village
  • Balnafoich – Tomfat
  • Ashie Moor – B862
  • Ferry Road / Lane, Beauly
  • Wardlaw Road, Kirkhill (part)
  • Fort Augustus Canalside North
  • Erchless – Cannich (sections)
  • Inverfarigaig – Errogie
  • Foyers – Chapel House
  • Glenlia Road (Phase 1)
  • Trinloist Road (2 sections)

