Inverness roads to undergo £1.6 million in upgrades as part of planned roadworks

Streets across Inverness will benefit from a £1.6 million package of upgrades.

Highland Council officials and councillors have earmarked several key routes across the city in need of reconstruction and resurfacing.

A total of 31 roads and seven footpaths will benefit from resurfacing works, with a further 12 locations prioritised for surface dressing works.

The £1.6 million investment has been calculated based on the council’s funding allocation for 2024/25.

Officials are, however, hopeful additional funds will become available to address defects at more than 70 other locations across Inverness.

Leader of the Inverness and Area Committee, Councillor Ian Brown, said: “Members welcomed the opportunity to review and agree the proposed resurfacing and surface dressing programmes at their ward business meetings.

“I am pleased we have agreed a number of programmed schemes that can be prioritised for capital funding works.”

Will your street be one of the lucky few?

We have put together a list of all the roads earmarked for improvement over the next 12 months.

They are: