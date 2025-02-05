Loch & Larder pulls out of Eastgate Shopping Centre less than two years after £2m revamp

The Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness will be left without a food court once again after the company running its five restaurants pulled out.

Loch & Larder opened in the centre on February 13, 2023 as part of a £2m revamp of the space.

But it never seemed to attract the large numbers it was hoping for.

A spokesman for the Eastgate told The Press and Journal: “We are incredibly sad to confirm the closure of Loch & Larder at Eastgate.

“The Loch & Larder Team have been part of the centre since February 2023, and we are immensely grateful for their contribution and dedication to serving our customers over the past two years.”

The food court sits opposite the largest unit in the centre, which has been empty since Debenhams collapsed in 2021.

Eastgate bosses are hopeful they’ll be able to re-open the food court with a different operator later this year.

The spokesman added: “We would like to let our customers know that we are progressing with an exciting project to transform the food court and have been working alongside a team of designers and market leaders to deliver a refreshed environment and new culinary experience for customers to enjoy.

“We anticipate the revamped food court will be ready to open its doors later this year.”

Victorian Market food court success offers big contrast to Eastgate struggle

Loch & Larder looked drastically different than it did back when Pizza Hut and KFC operated in the space.

Instead of fast food, it was focused on home-grown, quality fare.

It included a traditional Scottish restaurant from former MasterChef: The Professionals champion Gary Maclean.

The other four were pizza restaurant Inver Mercato, Indian restaurant Ness n Korma, chicken outlet Cluck and and dessert place Sweet Ness.

The space had sat bare for some time, so there was plenty of optimism when Loch & Larder announced its plans.

But the Victorian Market’s food court is the one that has established itself as the place to be in recent years.

The market is now getting more than 10,000 visitors a day.

There is also a waiting list for tenants wishing to be part of its food court.

Aramark, the company behind Loch & Larder, has been asked to comment.

