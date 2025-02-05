Loch & Larder pulls out of Eastgate Shopping Centre less than two years after £2m revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Loch & Larder pulls out of Eastgate Shopping Centre less than two years after £2m revamp

The food court will be left empty once again - but bosses are confident they will be able to replace it with an "exciting" new project.

By Stuart Findlay
Loch n Larder houses five restaurants around a seating area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder houses five restaurants around a seating area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness will be left without a food court once again after the company running its five restaurants pulled out.

Loch & Larder opened in the centre on February 13, 2023 as part of a £2m revamp of the space.

But it never seemed to attract the large numbers it was hoping for.

A spokesman for the Eastgate told The Press and Journal: “We are incredibly sad to confirm the closure of Loch & Larder at Eastgate.

“The Loch & Larder Team have been part of the centre since February 2023, and we are immensely grateful for their contribution and dedication to serving our customers over the past two years.”

(L-R) Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw, Loch & Larder general manager Stephen Reed and Janet Wibley and Ian Churchill from food court overseers Adamark. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The food court sits opposite the largest unit in the centre, which has been empty since Debenhams collapsed in 2021.

Eastgate bosses are hopeful they’ll be able to re-open the food court with a different operator later this year.

The spokesman added: “We would like to let our customers know that we are progressing with an exciting project to transform the food court and have been working alongside a team of designers and market leaders to deliver a refreshed environment and new culinary experience for customers to enjoy.

“We anticipate the revamped food court will be ready to open its doors later this year.”

Victorian Market food court success offers big contrast to Eastgate struggle

Loch & Larder looked drastically different than it did back when Pizza Hut and KFC operated in the space.

Instead of fast food, it was focused on home-grown, quality fare.

It included a traditional Scottish restaurant from former MasterChef: The Professionals champion Gary Maclean.

The other four were pizza restaurant Inver Mercato, Indian restaurant Ness n Korma, chicken outlet Cluck and and dessert place Sweet Ness.

Ness n Korma is one of the new food outlets at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The space had sat bare for some time, so there was plenty of optimism when Loch & Larder announced its plans.

But the Victorian Market’s food court is the one that has established itself as the place to be in recent years.

The market is now getting more than 10,000 visitors a day.

There is also a waiting list for tenants wishing to be part of its food court.

Aramark, the company behind Loch & Larder, has been asked to comment.

