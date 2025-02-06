Inverness City Sightseeing: How hop-on hop-off visitor buses could help council debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness City Sightseeing: How hop-on hop-off visitor buses could help council debts

The Inverness-touring buses are now under Highland Council control, and councillors have spotted a new opportunity.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
City Sightseeing buses are a familiar sight in Inverness and around Scotland.
City Sightseeing buses are a familiar sight in Inverness and around Scotland.

Tourists and visitors on Inverness’s hop-on hop-off bus service could become Highland Council’s latest money maker.

Council leaders said “an influx of tourists” expected to visit Inverness this year can help generate additional revenue for the council.

It comes off the back of the council’s landmark new deal to take over Inverness based-D&E Coaches Highland operation.

The City Sightseeing bus service has been operated by D&E Coaches for a number of years and is now under council control.

How will it ease council debts?

D&E Coaches, which is now owned by Highland Council, operates the Inverness City Sightseeing bus service on top of their current services.

These include managing a fleet of over 60 vehicles and providing essential travel for children getting to and from school across the Highlands.

The council cited an £8 million increase in costs to hire private buses for school runs which first gave councillors the idea to consider buying D&E.

Councillors involved in the takeover have made it clear the rising costs were “not sustainable for the public purse”.

As a result of the new deal, all of the money the Inverness City Sightseeing franchise generated for D&E will now go into Highland Council’s revenue pot.

Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “The council is always looking at ways to create new revenue.”

He added “time will tell” what the council will do with the city-hopper experience.

Eventually, D&E Coaches will be used as part of Highland Council’s in-house bus services. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

What can we expect from the City Sightseeing Buses in the future?

At the moment, council leaders have reiterated it will be “business as usual” for D&E coaches’ day to day operations.

This includes the City Sightseeing experience, which ex-owner Donald Mathieson first set up back in 2021.

However, Chair of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee Ken Gowans hinted at making use of the soon-to-be reopened Inverness Castle.

He said: “It may well be that we expand that service depending on demand.

“We’ve got a lot of things happening in Inverness, we’ve got the castle coming up this year.

“So with the influx of tourists we expect to see with that – there is plenty of opportunity so watch this space.”

Inverness Castle’s new experience will open this year. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Where does a City Sightseeing bus visit?

For anyone who hasn’t been on an open-top tour of Inverness in a while, the route has remained largely unchanged.

The service started with two routes, covering both the west and east of the city.

However the eastern route, which took travellers up to Culloden Battlefield and along Stadium Road, has since been stopped.

A 24-hour ticket for the circular route that visits Loch Ness is £12 for adults and £6 for children.

The bus route covers a number of popular Inverness landmarks. Supplied by City Sightseeing Inverness.

Raymond Bremner said: “By finding new ways of creating income, we have the ability to alleviate the pressures on making savings to keep services going at the council.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Read more

Conversation