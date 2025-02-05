Inspectors slam Inverness nursery for ‘dirty’ areas and ‘infection protection issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspectors slam Inverness nursery for ‘dirty’ areas and ‘infection protection issues’

Raigmore Primary School Nursery was given a weak score in three of the four aspects evaluated in an unannounced inspection.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Raigmore Primary School Nursery has been slammed for a number of potential health-related issues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
An Inverness nursery has been slammed for a number of issues with the potential to negatively impact children’s health.

Care Inspectorate staff found several problems at Raigmore Primary School Nursery during an unannounced inspection in October 2024.

Inspectors gave the institution a “weak” score in three of the four aspects evaluated.

They highlighted that many soft furnishings and some resources on the premises looked “old” and “dirty”.

Examiners advised the manager to remove a large floor rug children were sitting on which was “visibly dirty.”

However, not everything was negative about the visit, as inspectors praised staff at the nursery giving them a “good” score.

Raigmore nursery slammed for ‘dirty’ areas and potentially unhealthy issues

Inspectors praised the playroom for its “natural light” and “ventilation”.

They also said that the fabric of the building was “in good condition”, however, they claim some of the paintwork was marked.

Care Inspectorate staff highlighted that many soft furnishings and some resources looked “old and dirty”.

They advised the manager to remove a large floor rug children were sitting on which was “visibly dirty”.

This had the potential to impact children’s health and wellbeing.

Inspectors also found a number of infection prevention and control issues in the nursery that could lead to “a negative impact on children’s safety, health and wellbeing.”

For example, the toilet door was propped open, increasing the risk of cross-infection into the playroom.

They explained that the local authority’s cleaning team was experiencing absences during the inspection.

This meant that carpets and rugs had not been cleaned for at least two days.

Meanwhile, the report added that there was not sufficient space for children to rest comfortably, with “tired looking” soft furnishings making the space uninviting.

Children’s wellbeing ‘supported’ but ‘poor’ arrangements for rest and sleep

The report claims that children’s overall wellbeing was supported by “calm, caring and nurturing” interactions with staff.

It states that personal care staff were mostly responsive when children needed support.
However, inspectors identified sleep arrangements as an area for improvement.

They claim that emotional security and wellbeing were compromised by poor arrangements for rest or sleep.

Care Inspectorate experts argued this could affect good sleep habits and overall wellbeing.

Raigmore nursery staff praised during visit

Staff at the Raigmore Primary School nursery received a “good score” during the visit.

Inspectors said staff communicated professionally with warmth and compassion.

Raigmore Primary School Nursery in Inverness has been slammed for several potential health issues. Image: Sandy McCook

They also worked well together as a team and communicated effectively.

Highland Council says children’s health, safety and welfare taken ‘very seriously’

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council is committed to providing quality ELC learning environments, experiences and interactions for our pupils.

“The ELC is aware of the needs of all their children and take their health, safety and welfare extremely seriously.

“Improvements to the ELC, in line with the Care Inspectorate timeframes, will be implemented as set out in the report.

“Action plans are already in place and Officers are linking closely to work with the school in order to ensure that these are embedded and sustained.”

