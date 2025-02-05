Inspectors slam Inverness nursery for ‘dirty’ areas and ‘infection protection issues’

An Inverness nursery has been slammed for a number of issues with the potential to negatively impact children’s health.

Care Inspectorate staff found several problems at Raigmore Primary School Nursery during an unannounced inspection in October 2024.

Inspectors gave the institution a “weak” score in three of the four aspects evaluated.

They highlighted that many soft furnishings and some resources on the premises looked “old” and “dirty”.

Examiners advised the manager to remove a large floor rug children were sitting on which was “visibly dirty.”

However, not everything was negative about the visit, as inspectors praised staff at the nursery giving them a “good” score.

Raigmore nursery slammed for ‘dirty’ areas and potentially unhealthy issues

Inspectors praised the playroom for its “natural light” and “ventilation”.

They also said that the fabric of the building was “in good condition”, however, they claim some of the paintwork was marked.

Care Inspectorate staff highlighted that many soft furnishings and some resources looked “old and dirty”.

They advised the manager to remove a large floor rug children were sitting on which was “visibly dirty”.

This had the potential to impact children’s health and wellbeing.

Inspectors also found a number of infection prevention and control issues in the nursery that could lead to “a negative impact on children’s safety, health and wellbeing.”

For example, the toilet door was propped open, increasing the risk of cross-infection into the playroom.

They explained that the local authority’s cleaning team was experiencing absences during the inspection.

This meant that carpets and rugs had not been cleaned for at least two days.

Meanwhile, the report added that there was not sufficient space for children to rest comfortably, with “tired looking” soft furnishings making the space uninviting.

Children’s wellbeing ‘supported’ but ‘poor’ arrangements for rest and sleep

The report claims that children’s overall wellbeing was supported by “calm, caring and nurturing” interactions with staff.

It states that personal care staff were mostly responsive when children needed support.

However, inspectors identified sleep arrangements as an area for improvement.

They claim that emotional security and wellbeing were compromised by poor arrangements for rest or sleep.

Care Inspectorate experts argued this could affect good sleep habits and overall wellbeing.

Raigmore nursery staff praised during visit

Staff at the Raigmore Primary School nursery received a “good score” during the visit.

Inspectors said staff communicated professionally with warmth and compassion.

They also worked well together as a team and communicated effectively.

Highland Council says children’s health, safety and welfare taken ‘very seriously’

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council is committed to providing quality ELC learning environments, experiences and interactions for our pupils.

“The ELC is aware of the needs of all their children and take their health, safety and welfare extremely seriously.

“Improvements to the ELC, in line with the Care Inspectorate timeframes, will be implemented as set out in the report.

“Action plans are already in place and Officers are linking closely to work with the school in order to ensure that these are embedded and sustained.”