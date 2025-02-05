Culloden Woods bridge set ablaze by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Culloden Woods bridge set ablaze by vandals

Police say the damage to the fire-ravaged crossing will cost thousands of pounds to repair.

By Michelle Henderson
Green sign for Culloden Woods with gate across footpath on the left.
Vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to Culloden woods. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness bridge has been left ‘unsafe’ to use after vandals caused thousands of pounds in damage.

Vandals set fire to a wooden bridge within Culloden Woods, on the outskirts of Inverness, causing extensive damage to the posts and railings.

Officers say repairing the fire-stricken bridge crossing and returning it to a usable state will cost thousands of pounds.

Trees lining the woodland footpath also appear to have been chopped down with an axe, leaving debris scattered.

Sharing an image of the damage to social media, officers criticised the “selfish action” of those responsible.

In a statement, published on social media, a police spokesperson wrote: “The bridge was in place to allow people to enjoy the paths and walks through the woods, and is now unsafe due to the selfish action of a minority.

“The damage is likely to cost several thousand pounds to repair and bring the bridge back into use.”

Vandals have been criticised by officers for causing thousands of pounds worth of damage at Culloden Woods. Image: Police Scotland.

‘What is wrong with people?’

The incident is believed to have happened between Friday, January 31 and Sunday, February 2.

Locals have taken to the comments to criticise the vandals for their ‘senseless’ actions.

One person wrote: “I cannot understand why people do this. No respect for anything such a shame. Hope they are found and punished.”

Another added: “Mindless vandalism. I hope they find the culprits.”

Police in Inverness are asking witnesses who may have information concerning this incident to get in touch.

You can contact officers on 101 quoting CR/0043529/25.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers.

