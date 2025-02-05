Culloden Woods bridge set ablaze by vandals

An Inverness bridge has been left ‘unsafe’ to use after vandals caused thousands of pounds in damage.

Vandals set fire to a wooden bridge within Culloden Woods, on the outskirts of Inverness, causing extensive damage to the posts and railings.

Officers say repairing the fire-stricken bridge crossing and returning it to a usable state will cost thousands of pounds.

Trees lining the woodland footpath also appear to have been chopped down with an axe, leaving debris scattered.

Sharing an image of the damage to social media, officers criticised the “selfish action” of those responsible.

In a statement, published on social media, a police spokesperson wrote: “The bridge was in place to allow people to enjoy the paths and walks through the woods, and is now unsafe due to the selfish action of a minority.

“The damage is likely to cost several thousand pounds to repair and bring the bridge back into use.”

‘What is wrong with people?’

The incident is believed to have happened between Friday, January 31 and Sunday, February 2.

Locals have taken to the comments to criticise the vandals for their ‘senseless’ actions.

One person wrote: “I cannot understand why people do this. No respect for anything such a shame. Hope they are found and punished.”

Another added: “Mindless vandalism. I hope they find the culprits.”

Police in Inverness are asking witnesses who may have information concerning this incident to get in touch.

You can contact officers on 101 quoting CR/0043529/25.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers.