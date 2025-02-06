Eastgate Shopping Centre: Readers react to decision to pull the plug on struggling Inverness food court

A £2m revamp of a food court in the north’s largest shopping centre has not paid off – and readers had plenty to say about it.

News emerged on Wednesday afternoon that Aramark – the firm behind the Loch & Larder restaurants in the Eastgate Shopping Centre – had decided to cut its ties with the venture.

It’s only been two years since the food court re-opened in a blaze of publicity.

It looked drastically different than it did back when KFC, Pizza Hut and Lorimer’s operated in the space.

But it didn’t take long before people were regularly noticing that it was not busy and had not taken off like its creators had hoped.

When the announcement was made, hundreds of people flocked to have their say.

Here’s a flavour of what they said.

How long was the writing on the wall for?

A theme that ran through many of the comments was that the writing had been on the wall for some time.

Charles Bannerman said: “That’s very unfortunate. But I’m surprised they stuck with it for as long as they did. It had been very quiet for a long time.

“I don’t know if it was competition from the [Victorian] Market or something fundamental about the location or what that made the difference (probably a combination) but you can understand why that very low level of footfall simply wasn’t sustainable.”

Alistair Macfarlane added: “Absolutely no surprise, it was dead all the time.

“There’s nothing in the centre to entice people in, need to fill up shop units. Of course, easier said than done especially with the current economic climate.”

Of course, hindsight is always 20/20.

The Eastgate’s food court was once a busy, thriving place – but a lot has changed since that was last a reality.

Sam West said: “Not surprised. The acoustics are wrong in there for a food hall for starters.

“Sound plays a lot in the subconscious to comfort. Expense also doesn’t help.

“Who wants to pay for a gourmet sandwich to sit in a barrage of echos from every direction?”

Jack Catto said it was “absolutely the wrong format for a shopping centre”.

He added: “You need small independents who are competing for business quick fast food at reasonable prices.”

Victorian Market

The success of the nearby Victorian Markets provides a stark contrast to the Eastgate’s struggles.

Many were quick to point out how well they had done and why theirs had worked.

Tiffer Forbes said: “Walk out the doors, cross Academy St and go in to the Victorian Market food hall.

“That is exactly what you could and should have had.

“Fresh, local and innovative food options in an inviting environment. You really have to ask, how did Eastgate get it so very wrong?”

Doreen Bell added: “The Victorian Market demonstrates what can be achieved.”

Steven Grant, however, said the market comparisons weren’t entirely fair.

He said: “They are completely different animals.

“The Victorian Market is a historic venue and unique to Inverness. This appeals to the tourist market.

“The Eastgate Centre is a modern shopping mall that is replicated in every large town and city throughout the world.

“It needs something to either make it unique or to give people a reason to go there.”

Sympathy for staff

The reality of social media is not everyone was lining up to express sympathy for the situation.

While there was plenty of sadness at the announcement, there was a lot of “I told you so” sentiment expressed.

Some were keen to remind people that this decision will lead to job losses and that the economic environment the centre is facing is an extremely difficult one.

Amy Mullen said: “What I truly love about Eastgate Shopping Centre is how much it goes beyond just being a shopping destination.

“The incredible community spirit and the events that bring people together are what make it so special.

“Yes, shops may come and go, but the heart of the place lies in the people and the efforts made to create something amazing for the community.

“I only wish some people’s negative attitudes would disappear as quickly as the shops they complain about.

“Let’s focus on the positives and support spaces like this that make Inverness unique.”

Peter Grant said: “I feel sorry for the staff there, as I have gotten to know many of them.

“All good people who I hope will go on to better things. Would-be employers should not hesitate to snap them up.”

Mark Lawless said he felt the Eastgate’s management has been operating “with one hand tied behind their back”.

He added: “Rents need to come down – WAY down – in order to make it worthwhile setting up shop there now.

“Whoever owns the centre needs to admit that.

“With so many people choosing to shop online, the footfall just isn’t there anymore, but there might be enough trade to sustain it if there was more of a reason to come into town.”

