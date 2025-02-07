Idyllic riverside Inverness property goes up for sale

An idyllic Inverness home on the banks of the River Ness has gone up for sale.

The three-bedroom property, listed by Hamish Homes, has hit the market for £380,000.

Located just 1.5 miles from Inverness city centre, the home is in a prime location for exploring the local area.

Alternatively, if you are looking for a little slice of privacy, its riverside setting could tick all the boxes.

With the Ness Islands within eyeshot and the River Ness flowing just feet away from your back door, you’ll feel a million miles away while still being in the heart of the bustling city centre.

What lies beyond the front door?

Walking through the front door of this move-in-ready home, you are welcomed into a bright and airy entrance hall.

The laminate flooring complements the tartan carpet covering the main staircase.

Through the glass panelled double doors on the left you will find the main sitting room.

Light flooding in from the double French doors to the rear gives the room a bright glow, while the laminate flooring and gas stoves make the room feel welcoming and cosy.

Leading off from the living room lies the first of three bedrooms with natural decor and wood panel detail.

The room benefits from its own ensuite.

On a nice summer day, you can enjoy a cup of tea from the wraparound balcony while enjoying the sounds and sights of the river.

Across the hall, you will find a large family kitchen and dining room.

The green cabinets and wooden worktops blend nicely with the hardwood floors and the wood dining set.

The room is perfect for those who love to cook or enjoy entertaining during family or friend gatherings.

Cosy reading nook in riverside property

Scaling the winding staircase, you will come to the property’s remaining bedrooms.

A large double bedroom lies to the left, with built-in wardrobes flanking the bed.

The third bedroom is spacious with soft carpeting and decor making the room feel cosy and inviting.

The large windows flood the room with natural light.

It boasts an ensuite, with a toilet sink and shower cubicle.

Adjacent to the master suite lies the family bathroom with a freestanding rounded bath acting as the focal point.

For book lovers, the owners have used the vacant space on the upstairs landing to create a charming reading nook.

Outdoors, you can enjoy the picturesque surroundings from the comfort of the rear deck or walk down a small staircase on the boundary line onto the riverbank.

16A Island Bank Road also benefits from a small front garden and ample off-street parking.