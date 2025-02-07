Idyllic riverside Inverness property goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Idyllic riverside Inverness property goes up for sale

Homeowners can take in the tranquil views of the River Ness from their own back garden.

By Michelle Henderson
Trees surround 16A Island Bank Road as the river flows behind the house.
16A Island Bank Road has gone up for sale. Image: Hamish Homes.

An idyllic Inverness home on the banks of the River Ness has gone up for sale.

The three-bedroom property, listed by Hamish Homes, has hit the market for £380,000.

Located just 1.5 miles from Inverness city centre, the home is in a prime location for exploring the local area.

Alternatively, if you are looking for a little slice of privacy, its riverside setting could tick all the boxes.

With the Ness Islands within eyeshot and the River Ness flowing just feet away from your back door, you’ll feel a million miles away while still being in the heart of the bustling city centre.

Turquoise balcony along the back of a qhite house.
The wraparound balcony is perfect for enjoying the tranquil setting of the River Ness. Image: Hamish Homes.

What lies beyond the front door?

Walking through the front door of this move-in-ready home, you are welcomed into a bright and airy entrance hall.

The laminate flooring complements the tartan carpet covering the main staircase.

Through the glass panelled double doors on the left you will find the main sitting room.

The entrance hall is both cosy and inviting. Image: Hamish Homes.
The large French flood the living room with natural light. Image: Hamish Homes.

Light flooding in from the double French doors to the rear gives the room a bright glow, while the laminate flooring and gas stoves make the room feel welcoming and cosy.

Leading off from the living room lies the first of three bedrooms with natural decor and wood panel detail.

The room benefits from its own ensuite.

Large kitchen with green worktops.
The large kitchen/diner is perfect for entertaining. Image: Hamish Homes.
The green cabinets and wooden worktops blend nicely with the hardwood floors
The green cabinets and wooden worktops blend nicely with the hardwood floors. Image: Hamish Homes.

On a nice summer day, you can enjoy a cup of tea from the wraparound balcony while enjoying the sounds and sights of the river.

Across the hall, you will find a large family kitchen and dining room.

The green cabinets and wooden worktops blend nicely with the hardwood floors and the wood dining set.

The room is perfect for those who love to cook or enjoy entertaining during family or friend gatherings.

Cosy reading nook in riverside property

Scaling the winding staircase, you will come to the property’s remaining bedrooms.

A large double bedroom lies to the left, with built-in wardrobes flanking the bed.

The third bedroom is spacious with soft carpeting and decor making the room feel cosy and inviting.

The large windows flood the room with natural light.

The cosy reading nook on the landing upstairs is the perfect spot for book lovers. Image: Hamish Homes.
Large double bed with wardrobes on each side.
The property boasts three bedrooms. Image: Hamish Homes.
The family bathroom has its own round bathtub. Image: Hamish Homes.

It boasts an ensuite, with a toilet sink and shower cubicle.

Adjacent to the master suite lies the family bathroom with a freestanding rounded bath acting as the focal point.

For book lovers, the owners have used the vacant space on the upstairs landing to create a charming reading nook.

Aerial view of riverside home with balcony.
The home lies on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Hamis Homes.

Outdoors, you can enjoy the picturesque surroundings from the comfort of the rear deck or walk down a small staircase on the boundary line onto the riverbank.

16A Island Bank Road also benefits from a small front garden and ample off-street parking.

