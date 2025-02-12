Inverness planning: ‘Cloud factory’ plans major shift from road to rail

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

The sight of the West Fraser “cloud factory” is a familiar one to anyone who regularly travels between Inverness and Nairn.

The firm doesn’t often hit the headlines but it is featured in this week’s update courtesy of a bold plan to drastically cut emissions.

Elsewhere, a city brewery is looking forward to opening its first bar after winning the approval of councillors.

But first, let’s begin with the latest expansion plans at Ardersier Port.

Ardersier Port plots major expansion

A scoping report to expand the Port of Ardersier by nearly 200 acres has been lodged with Highland Council.

If it goes ahead, the extension will result in the creation of the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility (ETF).

The proposal involves changing of use of nearby land from agricultural to industrial.

A statement from port owners Haventus said: “[This] will enhance the existing Ardersier Port and through the proposed extension the ETF will provide additional operational areas to facilitate logistical, manufacturing and assembly needs of the offshore wind industry, and supporting the economic growth ambitions of both the

Scottish and UK Governments.

“An evaluation of the economic impact of the Ardersier ETF conducted by BiGGAR Economics, has highlighted that the site enables an additional 12GW of offshore wind by 2030, with the Scottish economy expected to secure contracts worth £14 billion to support this capacity.

“The proposed expansion of the site enhances capability to serve the offshore wind deployment imperative, supports a more rapid build out of offshore wind, and

can secure more in-country value for Scotland and the UK.”

The port is part of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

Road to rail switch at West Fraser

A high-profile Highland employer has moved forward its effort to switch from moving materials by rail instead of by road.

West Fraser has lodged a planning application to build a rail sidings yard at its mill close to the railway line on the outskirts of Inverness.

The firm claims the move will take 20,000 HGVs off the road and cut its carbon emissions by 9,000 tonnes.

The mill is a well-known landmark on the A96 between Inverness and Nairn.

Dubbed the “cloud factory” by locals, it was operated by Norbord before the company was acquired by West Fraser in 2021.

The proposal would create two 560m rail sidings to the south of the existing railway line. There would also be a connection to the main line to the west of the sidings and the use of a gantry crane.

A statement in the planning papers says the development would “greatly contribute” to the creation of a sustainable operational future for West Fraser.

It says it will enable the business to employ sustainable means of transport and travel. The development will also contribute to the reduction of their carbon emissions by an estimated 9,000 tonnes.

“The proposed development is essential to ensure that West Fraser remains a sustainable business in the long-term.”

City centre bar plans approved by councillors

A new bar is on the way for Inverness city centre after Highland councillors approved plans from a local brewery.

Dog Falls was city’s first new brewery since the 1980s when it opened its Lotland Place operation in 2022.

Before that, it was running from a garage at the home of owners Bob and Louise Masson outside Inverness.

The couple submitted plans for a new taproom in Queensgate back in July.

A statement from the owners said: “Encouraged by the growth of our business, we intend to establish a Dog Falls Taproom in the city centre.

“We’ll showcase our diverse range of beer alongside selected guest beers from other great breweries across the Highlands and beyond.”

There were several objections raised by nearby residents who were concerned about “alcohol-fuelled vandalism” in the area.

But a large number of fans of the brewery also made their support for the application clear.

The application was discussed by members of Highland Council’s south planning committee last week. To the owners’ delight, it was approved.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

