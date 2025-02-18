Tanera Camans: Helping the future of shinty by keeping alive the ancient craft of stick-making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tanera Camans: Helping the future of shinty by keeping alive the ancient craft of stick-making

Sales from his retail outlet in Inverness also help keep costs down of caman sales.

Alan MacPherson runs Tanera Camans and the Shinty World shop
By John Ross

Alan MacPherson’s talent with a shinty stick earned him a number of honours in the ancient sport.

But it’s his skills off the field that are not only keeping an endangered craft alive, but are also vital for the game itself.

As Scotland’s only full-time maker of camans, or shinty sticks, the future of the sport is literally in Alan’s hands to a large extent.

A craft at risk

His company Tanera Camans makes 1,200-1,400 sticks a year – that’s around 80% of the entire output in Scotland.

Listed as a critically endangered art by the Heritage Crafts Association in 2019, it was at risk of dying out altogether.

“It is a responsibility”, said Alan. “But it’s a labour of love.

“This is not really a business venture for me. I’m doing this because I want to see the sport I’ve been involved in since I was a young boy grow in Scotland.”

Alan in the workshop with Will Kirk from the Repair Shop on the Road. Image BBC

The importance of craft skills was recently highlighted on the BBC show The Repair Shop on the Road when shinty and caman making were shown to a national audience.

It was a chance for Alan to showcase the game he is passionate about.

He won honours playing at primary and secondary school level as well as in junior events.

As a senior player he helped Lovat win a number of trophies including the MacTavish Cup in 2014.

A passion started aged 12

Now a shinty coach, his fascination for camans began aged 12 when he began fixing sticks for the Lovat team for £2.50 a time.

After setting up his own joinery business, he started experimenting with caman making as a hobby in a 8ft by 8ft shed in his garden.

“As a player it was difficult to get a stick made, and to get one specifically made for you was even more difficult.

“Someone then suggested I make them myself and that rekindled something I started when I was 12.

“There was a lot of trial and error and a lot of broken wood before I finally made a shinty stick.”

Alan has been making camans for more than 10 years

His first major order was in 2013 for 30 hybrid sticks for a match between Scotland shinty players and Ireland hurlers.

The following year he took over Tanera Camans, initially making sticks in the evenings and weekends while still working on building sites.

In 2019 he gave up the joinery business to make the hobby a full-time job.

At that stage there were just two professional caman makers in Scotland, along with four keen amateurs.

Keeping shinty players supplied at home and abroad

Alan is now the only one working full time, assisted by joiner friend Ian Fraser, turning out 20-30 camans a week from a workshop at his late grandfather’s croft at Kilmorack near Beauly.

He uses hickory imported from the US, each caman taking 30 different processes and two-and-a-half hours to make.

The finished articles come in six different lengths for use by players in four different positions.

They sell to around 50 teams and 4,000 registered shinty players in Scotland, as well as abroad.

Camans being made in the Kilmorack workshop

In the past 10 years Alan has also sent camans to other parts of the UK, the US, Canada, Spain, France, Italy and even Russia.

They cost £87 for the adult version and £60 for children’s sticks.

By comparison, a cricket bat can cost around £680, a baseball bat £190 and a pool cue £390.

Prices are kept as low as possible with the help of a sister business Shinty World Alan runs from his home in Inverness.

He set up the shop just after Covid in memory of his grandfather David Fraser who died around that time and was a driving force behind the business.

Shop has been a lifeline

Alan sells everything from shinty equipment to trophies and books and built his own website using YouTube tutorials.

His partner Donna manages the office, assisted by their daughter Jenna, 18, while son Lewis, 11, helps in the workshop.

“The shop has been a lifeline”, says Alan. “There is not enough business in the caman making itself.

“You can only make as many sticks as required by the sport. So shinty would need to grow before I could up my output.

“It also helps keep the prices as low as possible. An increase in price would be justifiable but I honestly think it would kill the sport.”

The sale of shinty equipment helps keep down the price of camans

So the endangered craft is currently in good hands, but what about the future?

Alan, 43, believes there should be support available to train the next generation of caman makers.

“There should be some sort of help or recognised scheme to train someone up.

“I looked for support with this when starting but there was nothing available as it didn’t fall under any particular framework – would it be joinery, furniture maker, boatbuilder etc?

“In the end I trained Ian myself.

New craftsmen on the way?

“Ian, like me, has taken a cut in wages to pursue this career, I am just hoping the benefits are long term.

“We also both have kids who already are taking an interest at the workshop.

“So who knows, perhaps one day they might want to follow in our footsteps.”

