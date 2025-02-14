Eastgate food court: Who’s going to step up and fill the void?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Eastgate food court: Who’s going to step up and fill the void?

Tim Hortons or Five Guys, anyone?

Ness n Korma was one of the food outlets at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ness n Korma was one of the food outlets at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

News that the Eastgate Shopping Centre has lost its food court again has been a major but not entirely unexpected blow for Inverness city centre.

Confirmation that Loch and Larder’s five restaurants were headed for the exit was accompanied with an announcement that a new “exciting” project was already being lined up to take its place.

That tidbit has set tongues wagging about what it could – and should – be.

Here’s a rundown of some of the main runners and riders our readers have been suggesting.

The throwback: KFC and Pizza Hut

It’s widely accepted that the Eastgate’s food court was at its best – and certainly its busiest – when the space was dominated by a pair of fast food giants.

And as a result, plenty of people have been calling for those brands to be reinstated.

Shout-out to Lorimer’s too, which was also a big favourite.

Even if it isn’t necessarily those same restaurants, there’s a familiarity with the large chains that would give it a huge head start on the other options.

On the other hand, you have to accept that things are not exactly the same as they were back in the booming 2000s.

KFC opened in Millburn Road in 2012. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

It’s important to remember that in those early days, the Eastgate had the city’s only KFC.

The Millburn Road outlet didn’t open until 2012, giving it a full decade of being the only place to enjoy Colonel Sanders’ secret blend of 11 herbs and spices for miles around.

It also had a full and busy Debenhams right opposite.

Still, the volume of people touting this as the answer means it’s definitely worth exploring.

The copycat: Victorian Market style pop-ups

The huge success of the Victorian Market’s revamped food court has been in stark contrast to the Eastgate’s £2m overhaul.

Many have been quick to point that out and suggest that the shopping centre needs to recreate its own version to succeed.

There is a waiting list of vendors trying to get their own spot in the Victorian Market, so perhaps there’s a conversation to be had.

The Victorian Market’s food hall is helping attract people to the city centre. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

However, the market’s cosy atmosphere isn’t going to be replicated in the Eastgate food court without some serious changes.

And a vendor wanting to get a spot in the bustling market is by no means guaranteed to want to take a punt on the Eastgate’s new venture either.

The breakout: A big brand looking to dip its toes into the Inverness market

Perhaps we ought to dream bigger.

Big name brands always seem to cause a stir on Inverness social media (see the decade-long pursuit of Nando’s for proof).

So why not use this as an opportunity to reel in a big fish or two?

Greggs has dipped its toes into the Highland capital with a low-key petrol station offering on Longman Road.

Would the UK’s best-known bakery chain fancy its chances going properly head-to-head with Harry Gow and Asher’s in the city centre?

The Greggs inside the Esso garage on Longman Road.

Or what about Tim Horton’s? The Canadian coffee shop has been springing up all over the UK.

And it did announce its intention to open to an outlet in the Telford Retail Park before quietly shelving the idea.

We’re often complaining that we don’t get the same choice as you find in Aberdeen, Dundee or Glasgow. Could this be an opportunity to knock a big hitter off the list?

Maybe you could even close it all off and re-jig the space to create one individual restaurant?

As for my own big fish option to target: Five Guys.

Why not swing for the fences?

The 360: Moving away from food altogether

Maybe a food court just doesn’t work in that space anymore.

The Victorian Market has stolen its lunch. Debenhams is long gone. And people regularly complained about the quiet, sterile atmosphere you’d find at Loch and Larder.

Physically and economically, it’s a difficult place to operate in.

The trustees of the Eastgate Centre raised the court action objecting to the plans.

But to give the Eastgate its due, the recent child-friendly spaces have been a hit.

Kids have enjoyed the sandpit and on plenty of occasions, I’ve looked across from the packed (and free) soft play to see the food court with hardly a soul in it.

Perhaps a bigger, child-friendly space could work? Or maybe even something devoted to the music scene?

What do you think should replace Loch and Larder in the Eastgate? Email stuart.findlay@pressandjournal.co.uk with your views.

You might also be interested in:

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation