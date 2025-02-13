Inverness street shut after water main bursts near bus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness street shut after water main bursts near bus station

Emergency repairs are being carried out this morning.

By Michelle Henderson
Pedestrians walk behind red road closed sign as vehicles block the street.
Margaret Street in Inverness is blocked to all traffic as work to repair the bust water pipe continues. Image: Katie Paterson/DC Thomson

An Inverness Street is closed to all traffic due to a burst water main.

Motorists are being diverted away from Margaret Street in the city centre as emergency repairs are carried out.

The city centre street is expected to reopen later today.

In the meantime, buses departing from Inverness bus station, are being diverted away from the area.

Picture showing a lorry and a newly paved section of an Inverness street.
Work to repair the burst water main has been underway this morning. Image: Alberto Lejarraga / DC Thomson.

Coaches are currently using the bus lane leading to Rose Street to keep to their existing schedule.

Scottish Water work through the night to repair bust water main

Scottish Water arrived at the city centre location on Wednesday evening to begin work on repairing the fault.

Staff worked through the night to repair the pipe, before handing the scene over to Highland Council’s road repair team.

Yellow diverted traffic sign located on the bus lane with Rose Street Retail Park up ahead.
Coaches departing from Inverness Bus Station are currently being diverted towards Rose Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We were called to a burst water main on Margaret Street in Inverness last night.

“The issue was promptly addressed, and repairs were completed overnight.

“A full reinstatement of the area has been carried out today, and traffic management, which is currently in place, is expected to be lifted later this afternoon.”

Business as usual for local traders

Inverness City Centre BID confirmed local businesses remain open for business as work to repair the burst water main continues.

The street also remains open to pedestrians as workers remain onsite.

A statement, posted on their social media page, reads: “Margaret Street is closed (Thursday 13th February) for an emergency road repair due to a burst water pipe.

“The road is expected to reopen in a few hours. All vehicles accessing the Bus Station are being diverted down the bus lane.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation