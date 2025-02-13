Inverness street shut after water main bursts near bus station

An Inverness Street is closed to all traffic due to a burst water main.

Motorists are being diverted away from Margaret Street in the city centre as emergency repairs are carried out.

The city centre street is expected to reopen later today.

In the meantime, buses departing from Inverness bus station, are being diverted away from the area.

Coaches are currently using the bus lane leading to Rose Street to keep to their existing schedule.

Scottish Water work through the night to repair bust water main

Scottish Water arrived at the city centre location on Wednesday evening to begin work on repairing the fault.

Staff worked through the night to repair the pipe, before handing the scene over to Highland Council’s road repair team.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We were called to a burst water main on Margaret Street in Inverness last night.

“The issue was promptly addressed, and repairs were completed overnight.

“A full reinstatement of the area has been carried out today, and traffic management, which is currently in place, is expected to be lifted later this afternoon.”

Business as usual for local traders

Inverness City Centre BID confirmed local businesses remain open for business as work to repair the burst water main continues.

The street also remains open to pedestrians as workers remain onsite.

A statement, posted on their social media page, reads: “Margaret Street is closed (Thursday 13th February) for an emergency road repair due to a burst water pipe.

“The road is expected to reopen in a few hours. All vehicles accessing the Bus Station are being diverted down the bus lane.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.