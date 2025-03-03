What will the Inverness train and bus revamp study actually look at?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

What will the Inverness train and bus revamp study actually look at?

There are major changes on the way for Inverness's bus and train stations.

By Stuart Findlay
Farraline Park is currently the home of Inverness bus station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Farraline Park is currently the home of Inverness bus station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The long-term aspiration of moving Inverness’s bus and train stations onto the same site is looking closer than it has done for a number of years.

As The Press and Journal recently reported, a Liverpool-headquartered architectural firm has been appointed to carry out a feasibility study looking at making it happen.

But what will that study actually entail?

Let’s take a look.

The needs of Inverness bus users

Austin-Smith:Lord will carry out the study.

On its website, the company describes itself as a collection of design professionals that can “provide complete solutions which are informed by innovation, creativity and responsibility”.

The work can be roughly split into three main categories.

These are the bus interchange itself, car parking and active travel.

Determining what exactly is needed out of the bus interchange is probably the most complicated part of the masterplan.

Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness bus station.
Major changes are on the way for Inverness bus station. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Will facilities and access arrangements be shared with the train station or should they operate separately?

What happens when a major event is happening in Inverness? How will the station be able to cope with demand that goes beyond the norm?

The capacity for the station to handle cruise coaches will also be considered.

And from a passenger point-of-view, the options for retail will be an important discussion.

The future of parking at the site

Car parking is the next major aspect of the masterplan that needs to be examined.

The Rose Street multi-storey car park is the key to most of it.

The study will lay out the options for demolishing it, relocating and replacing it.

Beyond that, there are discussions to be had about the city centre’s overall capacity and demand for parking in general.

Rose Street Multi-storey car park in Inverness.
Rose Street multi-storey car park in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The study will examine ways to improve placemaking and the approach to the station from different parts of the city.

Future-proofing the site will also be considered.

This covers everything from making sure there is suitable EV infrastructure to exploring what the possibilities for battery storage or solar panels are.

What about active travel?

Active travel is something most new developments need to consider nowadays, and it’s the third main topic the study will be looking at.

That covers everything from how people will move through the station on foot to where they’ll be able to park their bikes.

Hi-bike provision is part of that too and a discussion will be held about security – which is no surprise after the spate of vandalism around those bikes we’ve seen in the recent past.

The contract for the feasibility study is due to expire at the end of April.

Active travel is a consideration for any new development these days.

The Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (Hitrans) is the group behind the study.

Partnership manager Neil MacRae said: “Co-locating bus and rail stations has been a long-term aspiration for Inverness.

“It will help to regenerate the centre of the city, complementing the riverside castle developments.

“As we move towards a low-carbon future we are seeking to establish a modern transport hub fitting of its position as the gateway to the Highlands and Islands.”

Conversation