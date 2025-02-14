Man, 50, seriously injured after attack on Inverness street

A man has been rushed to hospital following a serious assault in Inverness.

Yesterday, at around 10.15pm, officers received a report of a man seriously injured on Tomanhurich Street.

The 50-year-old was then taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

Detectives say extensive inquiries are now ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers doing ‘whatever they can’ to trace perpetrator

Detective inspector Calum Reid said: “A dedicated team of officers are working on this and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace whoever is responsible.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing including reviewing CCTV and going door to door.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the assault and have not already spoken to police to contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident.

“Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information, or any concerns, can speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3708 of February 13.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.