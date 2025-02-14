Man, 50, seriously injured after attack on Inverness street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 50, seriously injured after attack on Inverness street

Detectives are investigating an assault that happened on Thursday night.

By Ena Saracevic
Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
The incident happened on Tomnahurich Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been rushed to hospital following a serious assault in Inverness.

Yesterday, at around 10.15pm, officers received a report of a man seriously injured on Tomanhurich Street.

The 50-year-old was then taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

Detectives say extensive inquiries are now ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers doing ‘whatever they can’ to trace perpetrator

Detective inspector Calum Reid said: “A dedicated team of officers are working on this and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace whoever is responsible.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing including reviewing CCTV and going door to door.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the assault and have not already spoken to police to contact us.

A man was taken to Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident.

“Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information, or any concerns, can speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3708 of February 13.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

