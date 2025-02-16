Drive-thru coffee shop proposed for Inverness Morrisons car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Drive-thru coffee shop proposed for Inverness Morrisons car park

Developers say the venture will “redevelop underutilised areas” of the store's vast car park.

By Michelle Henderson
Artist impression of new Inverness drive-thru coffee shop.
Architects have created impressions of what the new drive-thru coffee shop could look like. Image: Whittam Cox Architects.

A drive-thru coffee shop could become the latest addition to Inverness city centre.

Motor Fuel Group has unveiled plans to add a drive-thru within the grounds of the city’s Morrison’s supermarket.

A total of 45 parking spaces would be axed to make way for the venture, accompanied by an exclusive EV charging zone.

The development is the second of its kind to be lodged by the firm in the last month, with plans for a similar venture in Inverurie.

Last year, bosses struck a deal with the supermarket giant to take ownership of hundreds of their petrol stations.

Artist impression of new Inverness drive-thru coffee shop.
A new drive-thru coffee shop has been earmarked for development in Inverness Morrisons car park. Image: Whittam Cox Architects.

Drive-thru proposed to ‘redevelop underutilised area’ of Morrison’s car park

Now, the firm is looking to expand its offering in the Highland capital through the launch of a new drive-thru coffee shop.

Developers say the venture was masterminded to “redevelop underutilised areas” of the vast car park, and create employment while minimising disruption to the store’s day-to-day operations.

A statement cited in the design plans reads: “The coffee shop drive-thru will be single storey and contain an internal seating area, counter, customer toilets, drive-thru hatch, back of house facilities kitchen/preparation area and staff room.

“The site layout has been driven by a desire to redevelop underutilised areas of the existing Morrisons car park, by incorporating a complementary use which can not only support linked trips but can operate independently of the superstore.

Diagram showing car park and blueprint for coffee shop location within the grounds.
Blueprints lodged with the Highland Council outline proposals for the new coffee shop, adjacent to the store’s existing petrol station. Image: Whittam Cox Architects.

“The proposed location is within the northeast corner of the existing car park. The location has been selected to minimise disruption to the existing Morrisons car park operation and the existing highways network.”

First look at potential new Inverness drive-thru

The blueprints, lodged with the Highland Council planning department, outline the desire to develop a single-story coffee shop in the north-western corner of the Millburn Road store’s car park.

The shop would consist of an internal seating area, counter, customer toilets and drive-thru hatch, accompanied by back-of-house facilities.

Plans also include the installation of seven numbered charging bays, protected by an overhead canopy and two cycle stands.

An outdoor seating area is also proposed.

The proposals are currently in the consultation stage, which is due to end on February 27.

