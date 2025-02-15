Have you seen Alexandra Tomovici?: Search launched to trace missing Inverness woman

A 29-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Inverness area.

Alexandra Tomovici was last seen in an area of woodland near Leachkin Brae at around 2.45pm on Saturday, February 15.

A search operation has been launched across the city to trace her.

Officers have released a description and an image of Alexandra on social media to assist with their enquiries.

Officers appeal for information in search for Inverness woman

She is described as being around 5ft 11in tall, with long, black hair.

It is believed she may be wearing a black three-quarter-length jacket.

Constable Ben Staal is appealing for anyone in Inverness with information to get in touch.

In a statement, he said: “Enquiries to trace Alexandra are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

“Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1511 of February, 15.”