Inverness hotel prices slammed as TV show Four in a Bed hits the Highlands

Guests took issue with the high room prices at an Inverness hotel as they took part in television show Four in a Bed – but praised the quality of their night’s sleep.

Blackfriars on Academy Street was featured on the latest episode of Channel 4’s show on Monday night.

The Inverness pub and hotel is one of four B&Bs visited during this week’s run of episodes.

The first guests were Durris B&B owners Marilyn Childs Duncan and her mum Agnes Bulloch.

They were accompanied by Cairngorm Glamping in Starthdon owner Pam Taylor and Sharmin Hossain and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel in Perth.

They were welcomed by Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott.

And although guests were mostly pleased about the comfort of the beds and the quality of breakfast, they “could not believe” rooms were £400 a night.

Blackfriars in Inverness slammed for room prices on Four in a Bed

Marilyn and her mum Agnes were placed in room 101, which is £400 and includes breakfast.

Upon entry, they described it as “okay” but said: “I can’t believe that this is £400.

“For that money you could stay in amazing places.”

Meanwhile, Pam Taylor got the Castle Room (£360 with breakfast included).

She said: “It’s modern, a bit on the small side for the money, but looks very comfortable.”

Sharmin and Sarah were offered the Cromwell Suite, also £400 a night with breakfast.

They also liked the room, but Sharmin did not like the “sloping ceiling” and Sarah thought “it would be bigger” for the price.

Four in a Bed guests criticise ‘dusty’ room at Inverness hotel

Cairngorm Glamping owner Pam Taylor thought the room was “amazingly clean” when she entered her room.

Meanwhile, Marylin and Agnes thought the teacakes were a nice touch and liked the kettle and coffee machine.

Viewers of the show will, however, know that guests rarely enjoy a stay without finding fault with their hosts efforts.

And the duo were not so impressed by the crumbs inside one of the drawers and the “filth” under the bathtub, labelling it as “minging.”

They also did not appreciate the finger-marks on the guests’ information book.

Sarah and Sharmin were even more critical and pointed out that there was “so much dust” in the bedroom.

Sharmin also screamed when she saw a spiderweb on the wall.

Blackfriars offers comfortable sleep and good breakfast

Guests were more pleased with the comfort of the beds.

At the start of the show, Blackfriars owner Dean Slater said he had been told they had “the best beds in Inverness.”

And when Pam woke up, she agreed, saying: “last night’s sleep was just the best, so comfortable.”