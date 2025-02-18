Inverness hotel prices slammed as TV show Four in a Bed hits the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness hotel prices slammed as TV show Four in a Bed hits the Highlands

Guests at the Blackfriars on Academy Street agreed the nine-bedroom hotel “wasn’t value for money” at £400 a night

By Alberto Lejarraga
Dean and Chelsea owners of Blackfriars
Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea featured on Four in a Bed. Image: Channel 4

Guests took issue with the high room prices at an Inverness hotel as they took part in television show Four in a Bed – but praised the quality of their night’s sleep.

Blackfriars on Academy Street was featured on the latest episode of Channel 4’s show on Monday night.

The Inverness pub and hotel is one of four B&Bs visited during this week’s run of episodes.

The first guests were Durris B&B owners Marilyn Childs Duncan and her mum Agnes Bulloch.

They were accompanied by Cairngorm Glamping in Starthdon owner Pam Taylor and Sharmin Hossain and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel in Perth.

They were welcomed by Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott.

And although guests were mostly pleased about the comfort of the beds and the quality of breakfast, they “could not believe” rooms were £400 a night.

Blackfriars in Inverness slammed for room prices on Four in a Bed

Marilyn and her mum Agnes were placed in room 101, which is £400 and includes breakfast.

Upon entry, they described it as “okay” but said: “I can’t believe that this is £400.

“For that money you could stay in amazing places.”

Marilyn and her mum Agnes
Bogenraith House owners Agnes and Marylin thought Blackfriars was too expensive. Image: Channel 4

Meanwhile, Pam Taylor got the Castle Room (£360 with breakfast included).

She said: “It’s modern, a bit on the small side for the money, but looks very comfortable.”

Sharmin and Sarah were offered the Cromwell Suite, also £400 a night with breakfast.

They also liked the room, but Sharmin did not like the “sloping ceiling” and Sarah thought “it would be bigger” for the price.

Four in a Bed guests criticise ‘dusty’ room at Inverness hotel

Cairngorm Glamping owner Pam Taylor thought the room was “amazingly clean” when she entered her room.

Meanwhile, Marylin and Agnes thought the teacakes were a nice touch and liked the kettle and coffee machine.

Blackfriars on Academy Street in Inverness featured on Four in a Bed. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Viewers of the show will, however, know that guests rarely enjoy a stay without finding fault with their hosts efforts.

And the duo were not so impressed by the crumbs inside one of the drawers and the “filth” under the bathtub, labelling it as “minging.”

They also did not appreciate the finger-marks on the guests’ information book.

Sarah and Sharmin were even more critical and pointed out that there was “so much dust” in the bedroom.

Sharmin also screamed when she saw a spiderweb on the wall.

Blackfriars offers comfortable sleep and good breakfast

Guests were more pleased with the comfort of the beds.

At the start of the show, Blackfriars owner Dean Slater said he had been told they had “the best beds in Inverness.”

And when Pam woke up, she agreed, saying: “last night’s sleep was just the best, so comfortable.”

Conversation