Homes evacuated as wheelie bins catch fire in Inverness

Homeowners in Inverness were evacuated in the early hours of the morning following a fire.

Firefighters were called to Atholl Place in the Milton of Leys area shortly after 1am on Tuesday after several wheelie bins were found alight.

It is understood the incident prompted the evacuation of several properties along the route.

Residents were forced to leave their warm beds as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Firefighters extinguish wheelie bin fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 1.13am.

Two crews from Inverness Fire Station on Harbour Road attended, dousing the flames as homeowners watched on.

They remained at the scene for more than two hours.

Police are looking into the cause of the fire.