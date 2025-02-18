Inverness Homes evacuated as wheelie bins catch fire in Inverness Firefighters from the city's Harbour road station attended. By Michelle Henderson February 18 2025, 8:54 am February 18 2025, 8:54 am Share Homes evacuated as wheelie bins catch fire in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6694977/crews-extinguish-wheelie-bin-fire-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters were called to Atholl Place in Milton of Leys on Tuesday morning after several wheelie bins were found on fire. Image: Google. Homeowners in Inverness were evacuated in the early hours of the morning following a fire. Firefighters were called to Atholl Place in the Milton of Leys area shortly after 1am on Tuesday after several wheelie bins were found alight. It is understood the incident prompted the evacuation of several properties along the route. Residents were forced to leave their warm beds as firefighters tackled the blaze. Firefighters from Inverness Fire Station on Harbour Road attended. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson. Firefighters extinguish wheelie bin fire The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 1.13am. Two crews from Inverness Fire Station on Harbour Road attended, dousing the flames as homeowners watched on. They remained at the scene for more than two hours. Police are looking into the cause of the fire.
