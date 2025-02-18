Man arrested after series of ‘wilful’ fires in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Man arrested after series of ‘wilful’ fires in Inverness

Multiple Milton of Leys residents were evacuated from their homes in the early hours of Tuesday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
View of Atholll Place, Milton of Leys.
Police have confirmed that the investigation into the fires remains ongoing. Image: Google.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a series of “extremely reckless” fires in a residential area of Inverness this morning.

Two fire crews were sent to the Milton of Leys area shortly after 1am on Tuesday after several wheelie bins and bushes were found alight.

A bin was set alight on Atholl Place, with the fire there then spreading to an adjacent property.

Meanwhile, bushes were set on fire on Brock Road and a bin and bushes were set alight on Elmwood Avenue.

Several neighbours were evacuated from their homes.

Firefighters managed to put out the blazes after more than two hours at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Inverness fires ‘could have caused more damage’

Inspector Carol-Anne Jackson said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was extremely reckless behaviour.

“More damage could have been caused both to people and property were it not for the prompt actions of the fire service.

“An investigation is continuing to trace those responsible and I would ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0202 of Tuesday February 18.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

