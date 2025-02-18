Man arrested after series of ‘wilful’ fires in Inverness

A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a series of “extremely reckless” fires in a residential area of Inverness this morning.

Two fire crews were sent to the Milton of Leys area shortly after 1am on Tuesday after several wheelie bins and bushes were found alight.

A bin was set alight on Atholl Place, with the fire there then spreading to an adjacent property.

Meanwhile, bushes were set on fire on Brock Road and a bin and bushes were set alight on Elmwood Avenue.

Several neighbours were evacuated from their homes.

Firefighters managed to put out the blazes after more than two hours at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Inverness fires ‘could have caused more damage’

Inspector Carol-Anne Jackson said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was extremely reckless behaviour.

“More damage could have been caused both to people and property were it not for the prompt actions of the fire service.

“An investigation is continuing to trace those responsible and I would ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0202 of Tuesday February 18.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.