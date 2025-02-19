Four in a Bed: Blackfriars Inverness manager defends £400-a-night rooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Inverness

Four in a Bed: Blackfriars Inverness manager defends £400-a-night rooms

Graham Calley says the Inverness hotel has upgraded its rooms since Four in a Bed was filmed.

Blackfriars general manager Graham Calley at the bar
Blackfriars general manager Graham Calley said the people who appeared on the show no longer work at the Inverness hotel. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Blackfriars Inverness hit the headlines this week after being featured on Four in a Bed.

The Academy Street hotel failed to impress on the hit Channel 4 show, where hoteliers and B&B owners stay at each other’s properties and compete to be named the best host.

Monday’s episode introduced Dean Slater as the owner, however, The Press and Journal has been informed that he was the general manager.

General Manager Graham Calley in one of the bedrooms
Graham Calley was appointed as general manager in June. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“He was removed from his position last June when I took over,” explained new general manager Graham Calley.

Mr Calley said the £400-a-night room prices mentioned on the show are just the “summer rates.”

“Just now, we’re about £110 per night, including breakfast,” he said.

£400-a-night is ‘going rate for rooms in Inverness’ in summer

The 66-year-old welcomed The P&J into the downstairs restaurant before politely offering a coffee.

When asked about the price criticism on the show, he explained that they are “not more expensive” than other Inverness hotels.

Dean and Chelsea owners of Blackfriars
Mr Calley explained that Dean Slater was not the owner but the general manager. Image: Channel 4

The general manager said: “That is the going rate for rooms in Inverness for that time of the year.

“He made a mistake because that was filmed last March and the rate then was not £400 a night, but around £120 per night including breakfast.

“He did it at the right time of the year but then used the summer prices, and Inverness summertime prices are crazy.

“And how on Earth could he have dirty unclean rooms when you’re going on a show; unbelievable! It just wouldn’t happen now.”

How has Blackfriars improved since Four in a Bed?

Cleanliness was flagged as one of the issues on the show and one of the main reasons why none of the other hoteliers/ B&B owners wouldn’t return to stay at Blackfriars.

Mr Calley explained they have “upgraded” all nine rooms since the show was filmed in March 2024.

The Press and Journal was taken upstairs into the Kessock Room (standard) and the top floor Cromwell Suite.

“We’ve changed the bedding completely; we are now using Egyptian linen, repainted to a very high standard and all the bathrooms have been renovated,” he said.

standard room
The Kessock bedroom on the first floor looked clean. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
The Cromwell Suite
The Cromwell Suite is on the top floor. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Blackfriars restaurant
The restaurant downstairs is where guests have breakfast. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Mr Calley added: “If you look at Booking.com and look at our reviews, we are getting 10s all the way through, our reviews are fantastic”.

Blackfriars currently has an overall 8.7 and a 9.1 for cleanliness on Booking.com.

Meanwhile, the quality of the breakfast sausages was also raised as a concern on the episode.

The manager replied: “We’ve got very good reviews for our breakfast.

“All our meat is bought from Millers of Speyside, it’s very good quality meat.”

Blackfriars almost “fully booked” for the summer

Despite the high summer prices, Mr Calley claims they are “almost fully booked” for the summer months.

He said: “We have 100% rates of occupancy for summer months and 70% during winter months.

The manager explained that the average high-season cost for a room is £350 while it is £90 for the low season.

He concluded: “Our prices are in pair with the average, we are not more expensive than the average Inverness hotel, but our rooms are superior to most city centre hotels.”

How did Blackfriars compare to other Four in a Bed venues?

Blackfriars was up against Bogenraith House in Durris, Cairngorms Glamping and The Lovat Hotel in Perth.

Each competition is aired over one week Monday to Friday, with an episode dedicated to each venue before the winner is announced on the final show.

The last episode is also ‘payment day’, where the hoteliers and B&B owners get together to discuss their stays, give feedback and decide how much they think each stay was worth.

So how much will the contestants pay to stay at Blackfriars? Tune in to Channel 4 at 5pm on Friday to find out.

