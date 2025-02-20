Tornagrain: Scotland’s newest town could have its own primary school by 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Inverness

Tornagrain: Scotland’s newest town could have its own primary school by 2027

The existing local primary at Croy will soon be overcrowded - so the Earl of Moray's project is set to get its own.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
tornagrain sign on wall
Highland Council are eyeing up Tornagrain for another new development. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

Tornagrain is set to get its own primary school in as soon as two years.

The town project between Inverness and Nairn had over 750 new residents as of last year.

A consultation for the new primary school, approved by councillors last year, has now completed.

Highland Council officers have since recommended plans for the new school are given the green light with an optimistic opening date of 2027.

Officers warned the nearby primary in Croy would become overcrowded if the new school does not go ahead.

Tornagrain has <a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6323627/houses-shops-school-pub-tornagrain-poundbury/">aims</a> for a population of 2,000 by 2032. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Is there a need for a school in Tornagrain?

Critics of the new school argued “there’s not enough children [in Tornagrain] to make a new school worth building”.

However, council officers say there are 157 primary school pupils within nearby Croy’s catchment, with 43 already on a waiting list to transfer.

Children in Tornagrain currently have to travel 1.5km along a partially unpaved and unlit path each day to get to school in Croy.

Some members of the public had raised safety concerns around this as part of the consultation on Tornagrain’s new school.

Play area and tennis courts at Tornagrain. Supplied by moray estates.

Nearby Croy primary already at capacity

Croy Primary School’s main building has a capacity of 100 pupils, but total pupils at the school has increased to 119.

As a result a ‘modular’ two classroom unit has been installed at Croy Primary “to address capacity issues in the short term.”

Highland Council’s own school forecast expects the number of pupils in Cory’s catchment to almost double to 300 by 2038.

Croy Primary School. Supplied by Google Maps.

What could the new school look like?

The new school will be built “gradually” according to plans.

This means the school will open at half capacity with eight classrooms.

Extensions will be built in four-classroom blocks up to a total of sixteen classrooms.

Designers have yet to draw up detailed plans of the site.

The education committee will be asked to approve the new school and the final decision rests on the next full council meeting.

