Inverness planning: Major expansion in the pipeline for city cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness planning: Major expansion in the pipeline for city cemetery

The latest Inverness planning update is here.

By Stuart Findlay
Changes could be on the way for Kilvean Cemetery. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Changes could be on the way for Kilvean Cemetery. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

One of the north’s largest cemeteries is in line for a major expansion, increasing its expected lifespan by another decade.

It’s good news for coffee fans as a new drive-thru has been mooted for a city centre supermarket.

Closer to the river, unexpected plans for a new nightclub have been quietly shelved.

But first, let’s begin with a look at some improvements coming up for Bank Street.

Bank Street flood barrier

A flood barrier is likely to be built to protect a riverside building from further damage.

The building at 6 Bank Street was most recently the home of antique shop Old Town Curiosities.

Previously, it was a Salvation Army charity shop.

Scottish Water is behind the application to install the flood barrier and replace existing external air vents.

The area is prone to flooding and sandbags are a regular sight on the street.

The barrier will be removable and can be deployed in anticipation of flooding.

Sandbags outside Old Town Curiosities when it was open. Image: Google

The replacement vents are known as “smart bricks” and incorporate valves that automatically shut as flood water rises.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “Due to climate change, sewer flooding is occurring more frequently in some areas during periods of heavy rainfall.

“Scottish Water can install flood mitigation measures for customers who have experienced repeated damage to the fabric and contents of their property.

“Buildings in this part of Inverness have been flooded internally on multiple occasions in recent years.”

The building has been listed for rent online and is currently under offer.

Major expansion at city cemetery

Highland Council has applied to expand one of the north’s largest cemeteries.

Warnings about Kilvean Cemetery on the western outskirts of Inverness approaching its capacity have been in the news for some time.

The council wants to create 1,830 new plots at the site – extending the cemetery’s expected life by about 10 years.

It would also upgrade a track to a 10ft-wide carriageway which would include two passing places and could also be used for parking.

Kilvean Cemetery in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The new development would be situated on a pocket of land extending east from the south-east corner of the existing cemetery.

It is bounded by the A82 to the south-east and the King’s Golf Club to the north-east.

The existing cemetery has approximately 31 years’ worth of burials, spread out over 645,000 sq ft.

On average, there are 185 people buried there every year.

In 2015, the council agreed to extend the number of plots at Kilvean to add another decade to its expected lifespan.

Riverside nightclub plan withdrawn

Plans for a new nightclub in Inverness city centre have hit the bricks.

Mars Project lodged plans to transform an existing office on Ardross Terrace into a new venue.

If successful, it would have housed a nightclub on the ground floor and five “tourist accommodation units” on the first and second floors.

The company already runs the nearby Tiger on the Wall restaurant.

Tiger On The Wall Inverness
The company behind the application also ran Tiger On The Wall, which is currently closed. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

But the application has now been withdrawn.

The same company recently shelved its plans to build an annexe on Kenneth Street.

It was hoping to use it as accommodation for staff working at the Strathness House Hotel.

The application was withdrawn following stinging criticism from Highland Council’s historic environment team.

The nightclub application attracted some objections locally, with noise levels and antisocial behaviour chief among the concerns.

Drive-thru plan for supermarket car park

A drive-thru coffee shop is on the cards for Inverness city centre.

The Motor Fuel Group wants to add the drive-thru within the grounds of the Morrisons supermarket on Millburn Road.

As we reported last week, a total of 45 parking spaces would be axed to make way for the venture.

Artist impression of new Inverness drive-thru coffee shop.
Architects have created impressions of what the new drive-thru coffee shop could look like. Image: Whittam Cox Architects.

It will also be accompanied by an exclusive EV charging zone.

The development is the second of its kind to be lodged by the firm in the last month, with plans for a similar venture in Inverurie.

Last year, bosses struck a deal with the supermarket giant to take ownership of hundreds of their petrol stations.

The tenant of the new coffee shop has not yet been revealed.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation