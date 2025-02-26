Inverness planning: Major expansion in the pipeline for city cemetery

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

One of the north’s largest cemeteries is in line for a major expansion, increasing its expected lifespan by another decade.

It’s good news for coffee fans as a new drive-thru has been mooted for a city centre supermarket.

Closer to the river, unexpected plans for a new nightclub have been quietly shelved.

But first, let’s begin with a look at some improvements coming up for Bank Street.

Bank Street flood barrier

A flood barrier is likely to be built to protect a riverside building from further damage.

The building at 6 Bank Street was most recently the home of antique shop Old Town Curiosities.

Previously, it was a Salvation Army charity shop.

Scottish Water is behind the application to install the flood barrier and replace existing external air vents.

The area is prone to flooding and sandbags are a regular sight on the street.

The barrier will be removable and can be deployed in anticipation of flooding.

The replacement vents are known as “smart bricks” and incorporate valves that automatically shut as flood water rises.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “Due to climate change, sewer flooding is occurring more frequently in some areas during periods of heavy rainfall.

“Scottish Water can install flood mitigation measures for customers who have experienced repeated damage to the fabric and contents of their property.

“Buildings in this part of Inverness have been flooded internally on multiple occasions in recent years.”

The building has been listed for rent online and is currently under offer.

Major expansion at city cemetery

Highland Council has applied to expand one of the north’s largest cemeteries.

Warnings about Kilvean Cemetery on the western outskirts of Inverness approaching its capacity have been in the news for some time.

The council wants to create 1,830 new plots at the site – extending the cemetery’s expected life by about 10 years.

It would also upgrade a track to a 10ft-wide carriageway which would include two passing places and could also be used for parking.

The new development would be situated on a pocket of land extending east from the south-east corner of the existing cemetery.

It is bounded by the A82 to the south-east and the King’s Golf Club to the north-east.

The existing cemetery has approximately 31 years’ worth of burials, spread out over 645,000 sq ft.

On average, there are 185 people buried there every year.

In 2015, the council agreed to extend the number of plots at Kilvean to add another decade to its expected lifespan.

Riverside nightclub plan withdrawn

Plans for a new nightclub in Inverness city centre have hit the bricks.

Mars Project lodged plans to transform an existing office on Ardross Terrace into a new venue.

If successful, it would have housed a nightclub on the ground floor and five “tourist accommodation units” on the first and second floors.

The company already runs the nearby Tiger on the Wall restaurant.

But the application has now been withdrawn.

The same company recently shelved its plans to build an annexe on Kenneth Street.

It was hoping to use it as accommodation for staff working at the Strathness House Hotel.

The application was withdrawn following stinging criticism from Highland Council’s historic environment team.

The nightclub application attracted some objections locally, with noise levels and antisocial behaviour chief among the concerns.

Drive-thru plan for supermarket car park

A drive-thru coffee shop is on the cards for Inverness city centre.

The Motor Fuel Group wants to add the drive-thru within the grounds of the Morrisons supermarket on Millburn Road.

As we reported last week, a total of 45 parking spaces would be axed to make way for the venture.

It will also be accompanied by an exclusive EV charging zone.

The development is the second of its kind to be lodged by the firm in the last month, with plans for a similar venture in Inverurie.

Last year, bosses struck a deal with the supermarket giant to take ownership of hundreds of their petrol stations.

The tenant of the new coffee shop has not yet been revealed.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.