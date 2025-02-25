‘Man banged door and screamed I’m going to kill you’ before Inverness house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Man banged door and screamed I’m going to kill you’ before Inverness house fire

New pictures reveal a window has been smashed and black smoke marks can be seen on the building.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Several police officers outside the destroyed property
Multiple officers are still outside the Wyvis Place property today. The house has been destroyed. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Date; 25/02/2025

Residents in the Merkinch have been left “scared and shaken” after a house fire in Inverness.

One neighbour has revealed they heard a man shouting a death threat ahead of the blaze which broke out yesterday evening.

Multiple fire engines and police vehicles were called to Wyvis Place and Ord Terrace after 6pm on Monday, February 24.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours while officers cordoned off the street.

Police have opened an investigation after confirming they are treating the fire as “wilful.”

Several officers remain outside the property while others do door-to-door inquiries.

Man said ‘I’m going to kill you’ before Inverness house fire

The Press and Journal spoke to Wyvis Place neighbours on Tuesday morning.

A neighbour said she thinks the fire was “intentional”.

destroyed
The Inverness home has been destroyed. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Neighbours heard a window being smashed before the fire started. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

She explained: “Around 6pm, a guy came and started banging the door and said: ‘I’m going to kill you’.

“My husband knocked on his door to alert him, but he wasn’t inside.

“Then, 30 minutes later, we heard a window being smashed and then the fire started.”

The resident continued: “It’s usually quiet here he’s the one that’s the noisiest.

“We’ve heard some arguments in the past but obviously nothing like this before.

“My husband called the firefighters, and they were very fast, they got here around 6:45pm.”

Wyvis Place neighbours left ‘shaky’ after fire

Another resident said she started “smelling smoke” after coming down to the kitchen.

She said: “I never heard anything, but I saw smoke coming all this way.

“Then the firefighters were here.

“I was kinda shaky. It was scary.

A strong police presence remains at the scene of the blaze. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Windows open at the back of the property. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“Sometimes these things happen here but I keep myself to myself.

“I could still smell it this morning. I’m still a bit shaky”

Police are treating Merkinch house fire as ‘wilful’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Monday, 24 February, 2025, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Wyvis Place, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Emergency services rush to battle Inverness house fire

