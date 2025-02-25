Council to ask for checks on pre-booked Inverness taxis after revelation some drivers CAN’T FIND the airport or the hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council to ask for checks on pre-booked Inverness taxis after revelation some drivers CAN’T FIND the airport or the hospital

The council will ask for your view - do you think private hire cars should sit the same local geography test as taxi drivers?

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
taxi rank on road
Requirements to take the test could be in place as early as next year. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Private hire car drivers in Inverness could soon undergo the same local knowledge test as taxi drivers.

It comes after councillors were told some new private hire drivers could not navigate “simple” trips to Inverness Airport or Raigmore hospital.

A number of other local authority areas in Scotland already require a knowledge test for private hire car drivers.

Private hire cars operate slightly differently to taxis in that trips have to be pre-booked and cannot be hailed or picked up from a taxi rank.

Councillors have now asked for a public consultation on the matter.

Owner of Inverness Taxis highlights issue to councillors

Gavin Johnston, owner of Inverness Taxis expressed the need for private hire driver’s area knowledge to be of a higher standard.

Mr Johnston said: “As we are the biggest operator in the Highlands, moving over a million people a year, we probably get the most complaints in the Highlands when it comes to this.”

“We’ve seen a lot of people relocating here to become a private hire driver in the past few years.

“Nobody has an issue with that, people can work where they want.”

However, Mr Johnston added he “would like to see the [Private Hire Car] drivers coming to the area to be a bit more equipped to do the job”.

Owner of Inverness Taxis and SafeKab Gavin Johnston. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

New drivers fail ‘basic’ trip knowledge in Inverness

Mr Johnston continued that some new drivers he has spoken to fail to know “simple” destinations around Inverness like the hospital or the airport.

“We give them the job pre-booked so they know the job but anything can happen on a trip.

“There could be someone who takes ill in the car or it’s an emergency and they need to deviate.

“The driver needs to have basic knowledge of major areas.”

Do other areas have knowledge tests?

The requirement for private hire drivers to undertake a knowledge test is up to individual local authorities to decide.

Along with Highland Council, a number of councils that also do not currently require a private hire car knowledge test include Dundee and West Lothian.

There are several councils that do require a test, and these include Aberdeen City,  Perth and Kinross and Angus.

Private hire cars cannot wait in taxi ranks. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

What have councillors agreed?

Councillors have agreed to ask the public if local knowledge tests for private hire drivers should go ahead.

Council officers will now prepare a public consultation on the matter.

After the consultation has been completed, councillors will decide if private hire drivers across the Highlands must sit a knowledge test.

