Inverness

WATCH: Forensics comb fire-hit home in search for cause of Inverness blaze

Officers remain at Wyvis Place in Merkinch following last night’s deliberate blaze.

By Alberto Lejarraga

Forensics were called to a home in Inverness this afternoon following a “wilful” house fire.

Multiple fire engines and police vehicles were called to Wyvis Place and Ord Terrace after 6pm on Monday, February 24.

One neighbour told The P&J this morning that they heard a man shouting a death threat ahead of the blaze.

The area surrounding the Wyvis Place property remains cordoned off.

Officers have been guarding the entrance and back of the building for nearly 24 hours.

Teams of forensics were sent to the property on Tuesday afternoon.

Forensics look for ‘cause of the fire’ at Wyvis Place property

Forensics arrived at the Wyvis Place house shortly before 3pm.

They were seen collecting evidence and taking pictures inside the property.

Teams were also spotted trying to close the broken windows, causing glass to fall into the front garden.

The property has been destroyed by the blaze.

The P&J asked forensics what exactly they were looking for.

One said: “We’re looking for any sort of evidence.

Forensics were spotted taking photos inside the property. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Forensics gathered evidence following the house fire. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“Particularly, the cause of the fire.”

When asked if they had any idea what the cause of the fire may have been, they said:

“We don’t know yet.”

They left the scene shortly after 3:30pm.

Inverness house fire treated as ‘wilful’

Police have confirmed the investigation remains open.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Monday, 24 February, 2025, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Wyvis Place, Inverness.

They arrived shortly before 3pm. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
A forensic officer looks for evidence inside the home. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

