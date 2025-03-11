Story + Stage: How keeping pace with technology has taken Inverness firm from cine cameras to holograms

Looking to the future is a theme running through the history of David Eglinton’s business.

Over the last 40-plus years Story + Stage has embraced game-changing technology advances, often bringing them to the Highlands for the first time.

The Inverness company has travelled from the early days of video and through the explosion of the internet and social media.

It started with a cine camera

It all began in 1982 through David’s father Jim’s love of making short features, initially using a single cine camera.

When he switched to the emerging technology of video a hobby became a business.

“That was the catalyst”, says David. “Shooting on film was very expensive, but the early video cameras made the whole thing more accessible.”

Jim began making promotional and health and safety films for local companies and Highland Corporate Video Facilities (HCVF) was established.

The use of green screens, drones, animation and LED video walls today are a long way from those early days.

“There have been huge changes since we started”, says David, now managing director.

“But my father was very entrepreneurial and one of the first people in the area to latch on to satellite technology.”

Still in the 1980s, Jim helped venues in the UK hook up to broadcasts by the US evangelist Billy Graham using the developing innovation.

Early use of satellite technology

David officially joined the company in 2002 but has been part of it from an early age.

“I was involved ever since I was old enough to carry equipment”, he said.

“I feel fortunate because I’m doing what I always wanted to do.

The five-strong team now serves a wide range of public and private sector clients. They produce mini corporate documentaries, training, educational and marketing and promotional films and content for social media.

It supports exhibitions, conferences and awards events and provides studio space for film making and podcasts.

One of its major projects has been the multi-million pound upgrade of Inverness Castle, producing video content and time-lapse photography of the developing visitor experience.

To reflect the changing nature of the work the business changed its name to Story + Stage on its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Internet brought major changes

Other major milestones along the way include moving from video tape editing to 16-times faster computer-based editing.

The internet brought significant change, helping widen the business’s customer base and social media changed its approach to the use of video.

In the mid 2000s, the company had the foresight to start webcasting when it was not the everyday tool it is now.

“We thought it would be great for the Highlands and Islands as you could be at home and not have to travel to attend events.

“But for a long time it was a solution waiting for a problem.”

But it allowed Story + Stage to build the equipment and know-how providing for virtual and hybrid events which became the norm during the pandemic.

“For a long time we were the only company of our kind in the Highlands”, said David.

“But other companies have entered into the market which is good as it helps keep you sharp and allows for natural collaborations”.

‘Everyone wants an experience’

He added: “What we have always tried to do is invest in the best kit we can afford to provide the best quality output for clients.

“Our aspiration is not to be the biggest, it’s to be the best.

“Everyone now wants an experience and we want to ensure people get the best experience possible at an event.”

Another innovation came in 2019 when Story + Stage was the first company north of Perth to have an LED video wall.

The wall, which can be built up to 36 square metres, is used to bring a wow factor to a range of exhibitions, conferences and awards ceremonies.

This summer it will be used for the first time for outdoor events including concerts.

“It’s the best thing we have invested in” , says David. “We saw a need for it in the Highlands and it’s been a game-changer and opened up a number of markets for us.”

So what is the next innovation?

Story + Stage has looked at holographic displays for events which again could bring something new to the area.

In theory, it could mean guests and presenters appearing at your event without having to be there in person or on screen via Zoom or Teams.

David says: “The idea is you could have a 3D representation of someone on stage appearing as a hologram avatar.

“At the moment it is cost prohibitive , but if someone did have the budget it could save paying for a guest to fly halfway around the world to your event.”

