26-person sauna could be coming to Inverness in new community project

A community sauna experience could be coming to Inverness for the first time.

Community Sauna Highland have submitted new proposals to Highland Council, hoping to bring the spirit of community sauna to Inverness.

The sauna will be based in Bellfield Park, with the applicants showing off their “peaceful retreat” plans.

They want to bring more number of people into using saunas, by removing some of the barriers pricing people out of typical sauna experiences.

What can visitors expect?

Plans show the Bellfield Park sauna could fit up to 26 people inside for sauna fans seeking “relaxation and rejuvenation”.

The sauna will be heated by an electric sauna stove, with an option for ladling water to create the signature steamy experience.

The sauna will headline a wider wellness area with plunge pool, rest area and hydration station.

This will be run by a “sauna host” who will be running sauna sessions for visitors.

Who are Community Sauna Highland?

The community interest company (CIC) is run by two directors, Fergus Weir and Pippa Hembry.

They have both been fans of regular sauna experiences for a number of years.

Fergus said: “Sauna bathing and cold plunging several times a week was a game changer for my health and wellbeing.

“Sauna bathing delivers incredible benefits to which everyone should have regular, affordable access, and a not-for-profit community sauna in Inverness will be the start of realising this potential.”

Pippa said: “Opening a similar community interest sauna in Inverness has been a dream.

“I can’t wait for people to feel the relaxation, community and joy that outdoor sauna and Löyly (hot sauna steam) can bring.”

Is there a benefit to using a sauna?

A number of studies, both old and new, have reiterated the multiple health benefits from using a sauna.

Repeated hot-cold experiences from a sauna have been shown to improve cardiovascular function but also aid the immune system in fighting flu and other illnesses.

However, with saunas typically reserved for gyms and hotel visitors, the hope is a community sauna project will open up the benefits to more people.

Community Sauna Highland have said they will be offering a “varied pricing structure” and a “social prescribing” of sauna treatments to get more people involved.

The plans are now with Highland Council who will decide if Inverness’s first community sauna project will go ahead.

Read more Highland Council stories