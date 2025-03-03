26-person sauna could be coming to Inverness in new community project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
26-person sauna could be coming to Inverness in new community project

Would you join in with other sauna fans in one of the city's busiest parks?

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
inverness sauna first look in rough sketch
An early idea of what the community sauna could look like. Supplied by Community Sauna Highland.

A community sauna experience could be coming to Inverness for the first time.

Community Sauna Highland have submitted new proposals to Highland Council, hoping to bring the spirit of community sauna to Inverness.

The sauna will be based in Bellfield Park, with the applicants showing off their “peaceful retreat” plans.

They want to bring more number of people into using saunas, by removing some of the barriers pricing people out of typical sauna experiences.

What can visitors expect?

Plans show the Bellfield Park sauna could fit up to 26 people inside for sauna fans seeking “relaxation and rejuvenation”.

The sauna will be heated by an electric sauna stove, with an option for ladling water to create the signature steamy experience.

The sauna will headline a wider wellness area with plunge pool, rest area and hydration station.

This will be run by a “sauna host” who will be running sauna sessions for visitors.

The vacant plot where Community Sauna Highland want to build their new sauna experience. Supplied by Community Sauna Highland.

Who are Community Sauna Highland?

The community interest company (CIC) is run by two directors, Fergus Weir and Pippa Hembry.

They have both been fans of regular sauna experiences for a number of years.

Fergus said:  “Sauna bathing and cold plunging several times a week was a game changer for my health and wellbeing.

“Sauna bathing delivers incredible benefits to which everyone should have regular, affordable access, and a not-for-profit community sauna in Inverness will be the start of realising this potential.”

Pippa said:  “Opening a similar community interest sauna in Inverness has been a dream.

“I can’t wait for people to feel the relaxation, community and joy that outdoor sauna and Löyly (hot sauna steam) can bring.”

An aerial view of Bellfield park, sauna plot pictured in yellow. Supplied by Community Sauna Highland.

Is there a benefit to using a sauna?

A number of studies, both old and new, have reiterated the multiple health benefits from using a sauna.

Repeated hot-cold experiences from a sauna have been shown to improve cardiovascular function but also aid the immune system in fighting flu and other illnesses.

However, with saunas typically reserved for gyms and hotel visitors, the hope is a community sauna project will open up the benefits to more people.

Community Sauna Highland have said they will be offering a “varied pricing structure” and a “social prescribing” of sauna treatments to get more people involved.

The plans are now with Highland Council who will decide if Inverness’s first community sauna project will go ahead.

