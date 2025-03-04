Inverness Half Marathon: Disruption expected as roads close this weekend

Runners are readying themselves up for the return of the Inverness Half Marathon this weekend.

The sold out one-day event will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Sunday, drawing thousands of runners and spectators to the streets of the Highland Capital.

In all, 3355 participants have signed-up to beat the 13.1-mile half marathon course, while a further 1,500 people will take on the 5K route across Inverness.

For a third consecutive year, entrants will compete in the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and the North District Championships.

To accommodate the event, several roads across Inverness will close on Sunday.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place at different periods throughout the day as runners make their way to the finish line.

The Infirmary Bridge will also be closed to all pedestrians between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

We’ve put together a full list and a map highlighting the various road closures that will be in place during the Inverness Half Marathon.

Full road closures

Bught Avenue / Bught Drive to its junction with Bught Road – Full closure between Noon and 3.30pm.

Bught Road / Ness Walk from Bught Avenue Junction to Ballifeary Lane – full closure between 8.30am and 3.30pm (Businesses will be open as usual.)

Infirmary Bridge (pedestrian only) – closed between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Ness Walk from Ballifeary Lane to Bishop’s Road – closed between 12.15pm and 3.30pm.

Bishop’s Road from Ardross Terrace to Ness Walk – closed between 12.15pm and 1pm.

Cavell Gardens / Ness Bank from Castle Road to Island Bank Road – full road closure between 12.15pm and 3pm. (access to local properties will be maintained from Castle Road Junction.)

B862 from Holm Roundabout to Ness Castle Junction – full road closure in place between 12.40pm and 1.30pm. (Access only to Ness Castle residents)

Torbreck Road from Dores Road to Ashie Moor Road – closed between 12.45pm and 1.45pm.

Inverness Southern Distributor Road between Ness Side Roundabout and Holm Roundabout – closed between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Partial closures