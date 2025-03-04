Inverness Half Marathon: Disruption expected as roads close this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness Half Marathon: Disruption expected as roads close this weekend

Thousands of runners will take on the event's Half Marathon and 5K routes on Sunday.

Thousands of runners will take on both the Half Marathon and 5K races. Image: Supplied.
Thousands of runners will take on both the Half Marathon and 5K races. Image: Supplied.
By Michelle Henderson

Runners are readying themselves up for the return of the Inverness Half Marathon this weekend.

The sold out one-day event will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Sunday, drawing thousands of runners and spectators to the streets of the Highland Capital.

In all, 3355 participants have signed-up to beat the 13.1-mile half marathon course, while a further 1,500 people will take on the 5K route across Inverness.

For a third consecutive year, entrants will compete in the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and the North District Championships.

To accommodate the event, several roads across Inverness will close on Sunday.

Runners running below Inverness Castle.
Roads across Inverness will be closed for extended periods on Sunday. Image: Supplied by Whale-like-fish

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place at different periods throughout the day as runners make their way to the finish line.

The Infirmary Bridge will also be closed to all pedestrians between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

We’ve put together a full list and a map highlighting the various road closures that will be in place during the Inverness Half Marathon.

Full road closures

  • Bught Avenue / Bught Drive to its junction with Bught Road – Full closure between Noon and 3.30pm.
  • Bught Road / Ness Walk from Bught Avenue Junction to Ballifeary Lane – full closure between 8.30am and 3.30pm (Businesses will be open as usual.)
  • Infirmary Bridge (pedestrian only) – closed between 9.30am and 4.30pm.
  • Ness Walk from Ballifeary Lane to Bishop’s Road – closed between 12.15pm and 3.30pm.
  • Bishop’s Road from Ardross Terrace to Ness Walk – closed between 12.15pm and 1pm.
  • Cavell Gardens / Ness Bank from Castle Road to Island Bank Road – full road closure between 12.15pm and 3pm. (access to local properties will be maintained from Castle Road Junction.)
  • B862 from Holm Roundabout to Ness Castle Junction – full road closure in place between 12.40pm and 1.30pm. (Access only to Ness Castle residents)
  • Torbreck Road from Dores Road to Ashie Moor Road – closed between 12.45pm and 1.45pm.
  • Inverness Southern Distributor Road between Ness Side Roundabout and Holm Roundabout – closed between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
Map outlining the various routes across Inverness which will be restricted during the half marathon
A series of traffic restrictions will be in place on Sunday as the Inverness Half Marathon takes place. Image: DC Thomson.

Partial closures

  • Bishop’s Road from Ardross Terrace to Ness Walk – closed to southbound traffic only between 1pm and 3pm.
  • Ness Walk / Ardross Terrace from Young Street junction to Bishop’s Road – closed to southbound traffic between 12.15pm and 3pm.
  • Ness Bridge from Castle Road to Ness Walk – Westbound lane and south side footpath closed between 12.15pm and 3pm.
  • Castle Road from Haugh Road junction to Bridge Street – closed Inverness bound between 12.15pm and 3pm.
  • B862 (Dores Road / Island Bank Road) from Holm Roundabout to Cavell Gardens – Inverness-bound closure between 11.30am and 3pm. (Southbound lane will remain open)
  • B862 from Ness Castle junction to Torbreck junction – Southbound land closed between 12.40pm and 1.30pm. (Northbound lane will remain open.)

Conversation