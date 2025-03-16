How one man is playing a church organ to empty Inverness pews to save it from ruin

Every week or so Andrew Stevenson goes through a repertoire of organ tunes in one of the most historic settings in Inverness.

There is no audience for the performance, but it has a vital role in preserving part of the city’s heritage.

Andrew’s regular playing ensures the upkeep of the famous Victorian-era pipe organ in the Old High Church while the future of the building is being decided.

Church back on the market

The landmark, which is the oldest church in Inverness, held its last service in 2022.

It was put on the market by the Church of Scotland the following year at offers over £150,000.

An offer for the Church Street building was accepted, but a deal with the would-be buyer later fell through.

It has been re-advertised for sale with renewed hopes of a community buy-out and a new use which will include the organ.

Built by renowned organ maker Henry Willis, the two-manual organ was installed in 1892.

It underwent a £200,000 reconstruction 20 years ago with money raised by the congregation, the Inverness Common Good Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Andrew acted as custodian for the organ in 2014 after the retirement of long-standing organist Rena Beaton, until Robin Versteeg was appointed to the position in 2016.

He continued in the role when the church was closed for a while during Covid.

Valuable asset

He said: “Organs need to keep in movement as they encounter problems if they are not played.

“I continued when the church re-opened, although that was for a short period until its final closure.

“Since then I’ve gone in to check the humidity which is a problem in a building that’s not been heated much.

“It’s very important to keep playing it. It’s probably the most valuable asset in the building.”

The organ is a fixture of the Old High, having been built into the church.

Any plan to remove it would most likely need listed building consent from Highland Council in consultation with Historic Environment Scotland.

“It was built for that building which is why it would be so disappointing if it had to be relocated”, said Andrew.

“It belongs there as part of the city’s heritage.”

Revived idea for future of church building

He said a condition of the grants for the organ’s restoration was that it would be used for the benefit of the whole community.

Regular organ recitals were therefore held, attracting players from across Scotland and beyond.

It is hoped similar events could be held in future.

A previous unsuccessful bid for the Old High put forward plans for a performance, exhibition and community facility.

That idea has now been revived after a public meeting called following the collapse of the purchase of the church.

It is thought as well as being a music venue, the church could feature on a pilgrim trail linked to St Columba.

St Michael’s Mount, where the church stands, is where St Columba reputedly brought Christianity to the Highlands in 565 AD.

It is already popular with tourists, forming part of a historic trail including Inverness Castle, the Town House, the Steeple and Abertarff House.

In addition, it is a draw for fans of the Outlander books and TV series as prisoners were kept in the church after the Battle of Culloden.

A waiting game

Andrew said the preferred option is to have the organ used at civic occasions in future in its present location.

“It’s a waiting game at the moment.

“But I’ve tried to keep focus on a multi-purpose outcome for the building which would allow the organ to be one of a range of musical, artistic and historical purposes.”

He would like to see it played regularly like the pipe organ in the Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow.

“We could offer that here, informally when we have visitors, or for other events.

“It brings the building to life. When you start to play the whole atmosphere in the building changes.

“It is financially very valuable, but also much more in terms of what we could offer.”

