Multi-million pound “LA-style” Inverness bowling alley to open this month

The pins are set and the countdown is on ahead of the grand opening of a multi-million pound bowling alley in Inverness.

Hollywood Bowl will open at Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way on March 29.

The entertainment venue will take up residence beside the inflatable activity centre run by Innoflate, a site that was formerly home to both Everlast Gym and Sports Direct.

The venture has been more than a year in the making, as the firm continues its expansion, having enjoyed the success of a glitzy new alley in Dundee.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, bosses said the countdown to the grand opening of their most northerly venue is underway.

They wrote: “Just 1 MONTH TO GO until Hollywood Bowl Inverness officially opens its doors.

“The pins are being set, the arcade games are arriving, and the excitement is building!

“Soon, you’ll be knocking down pins, hitting the arcades, and enjoying epic food and drinks in our brand-new centre.

“Opening day is just around the corner.”

Inverness bowling alley prevails despite opposition

Construction of the £3.1 million “LA-style” alley began back in December, a year after the plans were approved.

Councillors threw their support behind the venture despite an outcry from hundreds of members of the former gym.

More than 200 objections were lodged with the council. Two petitions trying to save the gym attracted more than 600 signatures.

The bowling alley was, however, soon given councillors’ seal of approval.

The venue will become the latest addition to the firm’s growing portfolio.

Hollywood Bowl currently operates more than 70 bowling and mini golf centres around the UK.