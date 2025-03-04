Multi-million pound “LA-style” Inverness bowling alley to open this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Multi-million pound “LA-style” Inverness bowling alley to open this month

Hollywood Bowl is preparing for the grand opening of their new Inverness Entertainment venue

By Michelle Henderson
Bowling balls in two rows below two interactive screens
Hollywood Bowl will open a new entertainment venue in Inverness later this month, similar to their venue in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The pins are set and the countdown is on ahead of the grand opening of a multi-million pound bowling alley in Inverness.

Hollywood Bowl will open at Inverness Shopping Park on Eastfield Way on March 29.

The entertainment venue will take up residence beside the inflatable activity centre run by Innoflate, a site that was formerly home to both Everlast Gym and Sports Direct.

The venture has been more than a year in the making, as the firm continues its expansion, having enjoyed the success of a glitzy new alley in Dundee.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, bosses said the countdown to the grand opening of their most northerly venue is underway.

They wrote: “Just 1 MONTH TO GO until Hollywood Bowl Inverness officially opens its doors.

“The pins are being set, the arcade games are arriving, and the excitement is building!

“Soon, you’ll be knocking down pins, hitting the arcades, and enjoying epic food and drinks in our brand-new centre.

“Opening day is just around the corner.”

Regional manager Steven Bremner of Hollywood Bowl in a hard hat while holding a bowling pin.
Regional manager Steven Bremner is preparing for the opening of the “LA-style” bowling alley. Image: Supplied by Stripe Communications.

Inverness bowling alley prevails despite opposition

Construction of the £3.1 million “LA-style” alley began back in December, a year after the plans were approved.

Councillors threw their support behind the venture despite an outcry from hundreds of members of the former gym. 

More than 200 objections were lodged with the council. Two petitions trying to save the gym attracted more than 600 signatures.

The bowling alley was, however, soon given councillors’ seal of approval.

The venue will become the latest addition to the firm’s growing portfolio.

Hollywood Bowl currently operates more than 70 bowling and mini golf centres around the UK.

