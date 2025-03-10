Inverness residents finally get the maintenance they’ve been asking for – but only after fears grow over wilful fire-raising

A growing fire hazard has finally been removed from an Inverness suburb after years of appeals.

A huge gorse bush which sat behind homes on Elmwood Avenue in Milton of Leys had been growing closer and closer to the properties for some time.

But despite being identified as a potential fire risk, residents failed to convince the factors responsible for maintaining the area to cut it back.

However, after a recent spate of fires in the area, it’s now finally been cut down.

‘Fire risk became all too real’

The area is currently looking a bit worse for wear, after an agreement with the company that maintained the land collapsed in April 2024.

Some residents were dissatisfied with the level of service provided by James Gibb – the factoring company – and refused to pay maintenance costs.

The refusal became so widespread that James Gibb eventually decided to terminate the contract.

Since then, the area has become overgrown and untidy – a far cry from how it looked a few years ago.

It seemed unlikely anything would be done about Elmwood Avenue’s gorse bush – until Police Scotland announced it was investigating a series of fires it believed to be wilful nearby.

Milton of Leys Residents Association chairman Allan Hunter said: “Some of you will have noticed the removal of the gorse from behind Elmwood Avenue properties.

“This was undertaken by contractors from Logie Steadings on behalf of the Highland Council.

“This maintenance was of vital importance for the safety of those residents.

“The fire risk posed by this planting became all too real during the recent spate of incidents in Milton of Leys.

“Thankfully the Highland Council has taken prompt action to ensure that a more tragic incident cannot arise in the future.”

Concern after series of fires

The gorse issue was raised at a meeting of the Milton of Leys Residents Association last year.

Complaints about no action being taken were met with pushback, with some asking why locals didn’t just take matters into their own hands and cut it down themselves.

But by this point, they estimated it was around 50ft wide.

There were several fires started on February 18 in Milton of Leys and Inshes.

Police are treated them as wilful and a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with them.

Inspector Carol-Anne Jackson said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was extremely reckless behaviour and more damage could have been caused both to people and property were it not for the prompt actions of the fire service.”

Highland Council was asked whether the police action was what prompted their involvement and with no factor in place, who would be picking up the tab for the work.

However, the local authority was unable to confirm or deny if they had any involvement in it.

