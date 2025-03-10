Inverness residents finally get the maintenance they’ve been asking for – but only after fears grow over wilful fire-raising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness residents finally get the maintenance they’ve been asking for – but only after fears grow over wilful fire-raising

A spate of fires in Inshes and Milton of Leys prompted the removal of a huge gorse bush that had been growing out of control.

By Stuart Findlay
The gorse has finally been removed behind these homes in Elmwood Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
A growing fire hazard has finally been removed from an Inverness suburb after years of appeals.

A huge gorse bush which sat behind homes on Elmwood Avenue in Milton of Leys had been growing closer and closer to the properties for some time.

But despite being identified as a potential fire risk, residents failed to convince the factors responsible for maintaining the area to cut it back.

However, after a recent spate of fires in the area, it’s now finally been cut down.

‘Fire risk became all too real’

The area is currently looking a bit worse for wear, after an agreement with the company that maintained the land collapsed in April 2024.

Some residents were dissatisfied with the level of service provided by James Gibb – the factoring company – and refused to pay maintenance costs.

The refusal became so widespread that James Gibb eventually decided to terminate the contract.

Since then, the area has become overgrown and untidy – a far cry from how it looked a few years ago.

It seemed unlikely anything would be done about Elmwood Avenue’s gorse bush – until Police Scotland announced it was investigating a series of fires it believed to be wilful nearby.

Milton of Leys Residents Association chairman Allan Hunter standing among the gorse in late 2024. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Milton of Leys Residents Association chairman Allan Hunter said: “Some of you will have noticed the removal of the gorse from behind Elmwood Avenue properties.

“This was undertaken by contractors from Logie Steadings on behalf of the Highland Council.

“This maintenance was of vital importance for the safety of those residents.

“The fire risk posed by this planting became all too real during the recent spate of incidents in Milton of Leys.

“Thankfully the Highland Council has taken prompt action to ensure that a more tragic incident cannot arise in the future.”

Concern after series of fires

The gorse issue was raised at a meeting of the Milton of Leys Residents Association last year.

Complaints about no action being taken were met with pushback, with some asking why locals didn’t just take matters into their own hands and cut it down themselves.

But by this point, they estimated it was around 50ft wide.

There were several fires started on February 18 in Milton of Leys and Inshes.

Police are treated them as wilful and a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with them.

Some residents have tried taking on the grass-cutting duties themselves. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inspector Carol-Anne Jackson said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was extremely reckless behaviour and more damage could have been caused both to people and property were it not for the prompt actions of the fire service.”

Highland Council was asked whether the police action was what prompted their involvement and with no factor in place, who would be picking up the tab for the work.

However, the local authority was unable to confirm or deny if they had any involvement in it.

