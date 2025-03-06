Roots: Diners will be in veggie heaven as new Inverness cafe prepares to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roots: Diners will be in veggie heaven as new Inverness cafe prepares to open

Owners River Elliott and Rebecca MacKintosh, who worked together at Velocity Cafe, will see their “dream” come true after taking over the premises.

Rebecca and River outside Roots Cafe
Rebecca MacKintosh and River Elliott decided to open Roots after Velocity Cafe fell into liquidation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Diners hoping for a veggie treat in Inverness can rest easy in the knowledge that River Elliott and Rebecca MacKintosh have just what they need.

Roots Cafe will open within the premises of the former Velocity Cafe on Crown Avenue next week.

And its owners say it will be a “unique” offering as the Highland Capital’s only fully vegetarian cafe.

Velocity, a local favourite, went into liquidation in November last year, with all staff losing their jobs.

Head chef River, 30, and cafe supervisor Rebecca, 36, saw “the good in the bad,” however, and decided to take over the premises.

The pair, who started working together in 2021, told The P&J they had always wanted to have their own business.

They said: “Velocity went into liquidation in November last year, and it was all very sudden. Within six days we didn’t have jobs.

“We sat down after that and we had this kind of semi-crazy idea; ‘Why don’t we do it?’

“And then, when we actually said it, it was like, ‘Well, why not?’.”

Roots Cafe: Carrying Velocity’s legacy with exciting new concepts

Roots will take over from Velocity as Inverness’ only fully vegetarian cafe.

“We have called it Roots because our roots were here and it’s where we want to grow the roots for our business and carry on the legacy,” Rebecca explained.

the famous bicycle still hangs from the ceiling
Velocity Cafe closed its doors in November 2024. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former head chef River said they will still make many of Velocity’s most loved dishes, such as the cooked breakfast or shakshuka.

There will, however, also be new additions to the menu.

“I’m doing a carrot cake French toast,” the chef said.

“I think that’s got the most positive reactions out of people when I’ve shown them the menu.”

Regarding the layout, they intend to move the kitchen into a larger space so they can make all their products from scratch.

River said: “We already bake all our cakes on site and make our bagels, but when the kitchen moves, I want to do our own sourdough and white bread too.

“Quality is incredibly important to us.”

Roots: A cafe for the ‘community’

The owners of Roots Cafe think the new establishment will be unique.

“I just think there’s nowhere else like this,” Rebecca said.

River agrees, adding: “Whenever I think about places to eat in Inverness, I can’t think of anywhere that’s like ours.”

Rebecca and River at the cafe's door.
Rebecca MacKintosh and River Elliott outside the new Roots Cafe in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In addition to some of the most popular menu items, Roots will keep another of Velocity’s unique features – the community table.

The owners said: “Everyone was asking us to please keep the table.

“We have slightly narrowed it, but it’s still there, and I think a lot of people like that because they come in on their own and they can just sit and chat with others.”

The opening of Roots also means jobs have been saved.

Two other former Velocity employees will join the team, while three more jobs will be created.

Inverness locals ‘excited’ about new Roots Cafe

As the Press and Journal was talking to River and Rebecca inside the soon-to-be-open cafe, a woman entered the premises and asked “when are you actually going to open?”

The owners said: “We’ve had so many people trying to come in this morning.

“People are excited.”

Set to welcome its first visitors next week, Roots will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 3.30pm and from 10am until 3.30pm on Sundays.

the owners inside the cafe
The owners have redecorated the premises but the main essence remains. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The young owners shared a thank you message to everyone who helped them make their Roots dream possible.

They said: “I just really want to say thank you so much for everything on the crowdfunder, for our investors that came forward and helped make all this possible.

“Without the crowdfunder and these investors, it just wouldn’t be possible.

“Even those who couldn’t donate money but gave time and shares on social media, or talked to all their friends and family about us, all of it has come together to make this possible for us.”

Conversation