Roots: Diners will be in veggie heaven as new Inverness cafe prepares to open

Diners hoping for a veggie treat in Inverness can rest easy in the knowledge that River Elliott and Rebecca MacKintosh have just what they need.

Roots Cafe will open within the premises of the former Velocity Cafe on Crown Avenue next week.

And its owners say it will be a “unique” offering as the Highland Capital’s only fully vegetarian cafe.

Velocity, a local favourite, went into liquidation in November last year, with all staff losing their jobs.

Head chef River, 30, and cafe supervisor Rebecca, 36, saw “the good in the bad,” however, and decided to take over the premises.

The pair, who started working together in 2021, told The P&J they had always wanted to have their own business.

They said: “Velocity went into liquidation in November last year, and it was all very sudden. Within six days we didn’t have jobs.

“We sat down after that and we had this kind of semi-crazy idea; ‘Why don’t we do it?’

“And then, when we actually said it, it was like, ‘Well, why not?’.”

Roots Cafe: Carrying Velocity’s legacy with exciting new concepts

Roots will take over from Velocity as Inverness’ only fully vegetarian cafe.

“We have called it Roots because our roots were here and it’s where we want to grow the roots for our business and carry on the legacy,” Rebecca explained.

Former head chef River said they will still make many of Velocity’s most loved dishes, such as the cooked breakfast or shakshuka.

There will, however, also be new additions to the menu.

“I’m doing a carrot cake French toast,” the chef said.

“I think that’s got the most positive reactions out of people when I’ve shown them the menu.”

Regarding the layout, they intend to move the kitchen into a larger space so they can make all their products from scratch.

River said: “We already bake all our cakes on site and make our bagels, but when the kitchen moves, I want to do our own sourdough and white bread too.

“Quality is incredibly important to us.”

Roots: A cafe for the ‘community’

The owners of Roots Cafe think the new establishment will be unique.

“I just think there’s nowhere else like this,” Rebecca said.

River agrees, adding: “Whenever I think about places to eat in Inverness, I can’t think of anywhere that’s like ours.”

In addition to some of the most popular menu items, Roots will keep another of Velocity’s unique features – the community table.

The owners said: “Everyone was asking us to please keep the table.

“We have slightly narrowed it, but it’s still there, and I think a lot of people like that because they come in on their own and they can just sit and chat with others.”

The opening of Roots also means jobs have been saved.

Two other former Velocity employees will join the team, while three more jobs will be created.

Inverness locals ‘excited’ about new Roots Cafe

As the Press and Journal was talking to River and Rebecca inside the soon-to-be-open cafe, a woman entered the premises and asked “when are you actually going to open?”

The owners said: “We’ve had so many people trying to come in this morning.

“People are excited.”

Set to welcome its first visitors next week, Roots will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 3.30pm and from 10am until 3.30pm on Sundays.

The young owners shared a thank you message to everyone who helped them make their Roots dream possible.

They said: “I just really want to say thank you so much for everything on the crowdfunder, for our investors that came forward and helped make all this possible.

“Without the crowdfunder and these investors, it just wouldn’t be possible.

“Even those who couldn’t donate money but gave time and shares on social media, or talked to all their friends and family about us, all of it has come together to make this possible for us.”