Opening date announced for return of Lakeland to Inverness

Lakeland are preparing to open a new Inverness store this month.

By Michelle Henderson
Lakeland has announced the relocation of their Inverness store from Eastgate Shopping Centre to Simpsons Garden Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lakeland are preparing to open their new Inverness store, just a month after announcing their departure from the city centre.

The shop is relocating to Simpson’s Garden Centre on Culloden Road; offering a lifeline to the retailer.

The news comes just a month after the firm announced the closure of their existing store at Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The retailer, best known for their range of kitchenware and household essentials, traded from the city centre unit for more than a decade.

Lakeland take up residence at Simpsons Garden Centre

Now, preparations are underway ahead of the grand opening of their new Inverness store next week on March 14.

Donna Paterson, Store Manager said: “We are so excited to be opening our new store and have been working hard to get everything ready to open the doors and welcome customers old and new.”

The garden’s centre’s new addition takes up residence as they celebrate their 25th year in business.

Simpsons Garden facade
The new Lakeland store will open at Simpsons Garden Centre later this month. Image by Paul Glendell

Managing Director Andrew Simpson commented: “We are delighted to welcome Lakeland to Simpsons.

“Coinciding with our 25th birthday year, this latest addition is testimony to our continually developing garden centre and the excellent shopping experience we offer on site.

“The Lakeland store will complement our existing award-winning centre and restaurant perfectly.

“With their roots firmly as a family run business like us, the addition of such a loved and trusted brand fits well with our own vision and values”.

