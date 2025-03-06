Highland Council Budget: How will this year’s finances affect you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council Budget: How will this year’s finances affect you?

The budget is now confirmed after a day of debate in the chamber - we've broken down how this year's decisions might affect you.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council are one of the last to confirm council tax rates in Scotland. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team.
Highland Council’s budget has now been set after a day of discussion between councillors.

At the top of discussions, council leader Raymond Bremner said there was “a balance to strike” on investment choices in this year’s budget.

A number of leaders from opposition parties proposed several changes but none were adopted by the council.

The following is a breakdown of the now confirmed proposals, and how they might affect you.

In it, we’ll cover;

  • Council tax changes
  • Social care news
  • What’s happening in our schools
  • Which everyday charges are going up, down or staying the same

Council tax rise

An average Band D property in the Highlands currently pays £1,427.19 per year in council tax.

This has now increased by £99.90 to £1527.09.

Breaking it down further, this is an approximate increase of £1.92 per week.

However, different bands of council tax could face charges ranging from £55-£245 this year.

graph of council tax increases
An overview of how your council tax will look this year. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Councillors have explained that 5% of the rise covers rising council costs, but the remaining 2% is allocated for investments in schools and roads.

This is part of a long-term plan for additional rises of 7% over the next two years, steadily increasing bills through to 2027/28.

This would leave Highland households with an extra council tax bill of £64-£280.

Social care

For families in need of respite care, six extra care workers will be brought in with assistance from three care hubs in Caithness, Skye and Inverness.

On the adult social care side, NHS Highland are being given an extra £6 million, but this is before the national insurance increases have been calculated.

In addition, NHS Highland are expecting an overspend on social care this year and combined with previously agreed cuts, any positive impact on services is likely to be minimal.

the haven, inverness
The Haven Centre in Inverness is one of three across Highland to receive more funding. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Education

Highland Council are going to put an extra £1 million into additional support needs (ASN) in schools.

This will see several new ASN teachers come to the Highlands.

Council leader Raymond Bremner referenced school projects in Dingwall and Thurso will continue to progress.

Highland education will also see a further £1 million put in to promote a number of teachers to development the curriculum and improve learning and teaching.

It will give education staff more control over the day to day running of schools which the council hopes will improve teaching standards and attainment overall.

Council leaders have hinted at Thurso school improvements coming through their Point of Delivery (POD) concept. Supplied by Google Street View.

Charges to go up

The council is hoping to make more money back this year to balance this year’s budget.

The Corran Ferry fares will be increasing by 10%, so a typical car will be charged £12 up from £11.

Parking permits have increased by 5%, meaning a typical Inverness permit has increased by £3 to around £66 a year.

Campervans and motorhomes will now have to pay a mandatory parking charge in all council car parks.

Charges for using public showers in Aviemore, Kingussie, Wick and Ullapool will increase from £2 to £3.

Campervans on a road
Campervans and motorhomes will have to pay mandatory parking charges. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Charges staying the same

In an attempt to try and balance some of the increasing costs facing the public, the council have frozen some charges.

Bereavement services, including burials and crematoriums will not be increasing.

Both school meals and school hire prices will not be going up this year.

However, future budget plans indicate that these services could be increasing in the coming years by between 2-5%.

Some services around kids and schools have been protected. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

A number of longer-term changes

The council have set aside £870k to set up a poverty and equality commission to address the £70 million of unclaimed benefits in the region.

The hope is for this new commission to bring an to update councillors in December.

The council have also allocated £6 million for the expansion of bus services across the Highlands.

This comes after the recent purchase of D&E coaches, and the money will go towards supporting future bus services.

Councillors were also told of £500k to go towards a Waste Busters programme in Nairn, similar to Moray’s Waste Busters in Forres.

It remains to be seen how far Highland Council will be able to progress these projects in the coming financial year.

The council’s full documentation on the budget can be found here.

