Highland Council Budget: How will this year’s finances affect you?

Highland Council’s budget has now been set after a day of discussion between councillors.

At the top of discussions, council leader Raymond Bremner said there was “a balance to strike” on investment choices in this year’s budget.

A number of leaders from opposition parties proposed several changes but none were adopted by the council.

The following is a breakdown of the now confirmed proposals, and how they might affect you.

In it, we’ll cover;

Council tax changes

Social care news

What’s happening in our schools

Which everyday charges are going up, down or staying the same

Council tax rise

An average Band D property in the Highlands currently pays £1,427.19 per year in council tax.

This has now increased by £99.90 to £1527.09.

Breaking it down further, this is an approximate increase of £1.92 per week.

However, different bands of council tax could face charges ranging from £55-£245 this year.

Councillors have explained that 5% of the rise covers rising council costs, but the remaining 2% is allocated for investments in schools and roads.

This is part of a long-term plan for additional rises of 7% over the next two years, steadily increasing bills through to 2027/28.

This would leave Highland households with an extra council tax bill of £64-£280.

Social care

For families in need of respite care, six extra care workers will be brought in with assistance from three care hubs in Caithness, Skye and Inverness.

On the adult social care side, NHS Highland are being given an extra £6 million, but this is before the national insurance increases have been calculated.

In addition, NHS Highland are expecting an overspend on social care this year and combined with previously agreed cuts, any positive impact on services is likely to be minimal.

Education

Highland Council are going to put an extra £1 million into additional support needs (ASN) in schools.

This will see several new ASN teachers come to the Highlands.

Council leader Raymond Bremner referenced school projects in Dingwall and Thurso will continue to progress.

Highland education will also see a further £1 million put in to promote a number of teachers to development the curriculum and improve learning and teaching.

It will give education staff more control over the day to day running of schools which the council hopes will improve teaching standards and attainment overall.

Charges to go up

The council is hoping to make more money back this year to balance this year’s budget.

The Corran Ferry fares will be increasing by 10%, so a typical car will be charged £12 up from £11.

Parking permits have increased by 5%, meaning a typical Inverness permit has increased by £3 to around £66 a year.

Campervans and motorhomes will now have to pay a mandatory parking charge in all council car parks.

Charges for using public showers in Aviemore, Kingussie, Wick and Ullapool will increase from £2 to £3.

Charges staying the same

In an attempt to try and balance some of the increasing costs facing the public, the council have frozen some charges.

Bereavement services, including burials and crematoriums will not be increasing.

Both school meals and school hire prices will not be going up this year.

However, future budget plans indicate that these services could be increasing in the coming years by between 2-5%.

A number of longer-term changes

The council have set aside £870k to set up a poverty and equality commission to address the £70 million of unclaimed benefits in the region.

The hope is for this new commission to bring an to update councillors in December.

The council have also allocated £6 million for the expansion of bus services across the Highlands.

This comes after the recent purchase of D&E coaches, and the money will go towards supporting future bus services.

Councillors were also told of £500k to go towards a Waste Busters programme in Nairn, similar to Moray’s Waste Busters in Forres.

It remains to be seen how far Highland Council will be able to progress these projects in the coming financial year.

The council’s full documentation on the budget can be found here.

