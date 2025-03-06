Everything you need to know about the Inverness Half Marathon

Every spring , thousands of runners prepare to tackle the Inverness Half Marathon.

One of the region’s most popular running events returns to the Highland capital on a Sunday in early March.

Alongside the 13.1 mile race, there is also a 5km event. Local schools get heavily involved in that one.

Whether you’re actually lacing up your trainers in anger on Sunday, or just wondering about the food trucks, here’s what you need to know.

The basics

First things first, the half marathon begins at 12.30pm.

This year, the 3,355 runners will set off from Bught Park, heading along Ness Walk and Ardross Street before crossing Ness Bridge.

There’s a good opportunity for a scenic shot from the west side of the River Ness as the thousands jog along Island Bank Road in the shadow of Inverness Castle.

Runners will continue along Island Bank Road toward Dores, gradually ascending through rolling countryside before looping back.

The course then weaves through the tranquil rural settings of Torbreck and Essich Roads.

The final stretch runs through Lochardil and Drummond, before descending back into the city towards Queen’s Park Stadium.

The finish line inside the stadium allows for a thrilling sprint finish on the running track, cheered on by spectators.

Is it a tough race?

In the sense that running 13.1 miles is pretty gruelling, yes.

But seasoned runners and those who have prepared properly will be relieved to hear that many people in the past have achieved PBs at this distance on this route.

You’ll encounter a modest climb on mile four as you head back towards the city – so resist the urge to come flying out of the traps and leave enough gas in the tank.

The 2025 event will also host the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and North District Championships for the third consecutive year.

What is there to do for non-runners?

Non-runners will be more concerned about keeping warm than the thousands ambling past with elevated heartbeats. And as of Thursday, the forecast is suggesting there’s a very good chance it will rain, so it’d be prudent to wrap up.

If you’re looking for something to eat, a selection of local vendors will be on-site offering a variety of refreshments.

In Inverness Leisure, you’ll be able to pick something up between 10.30am and 4pm.

Of course, you’ll be looking for the best places to watch from and there is no shortage of good options.

Aside from the obvious answers of the starting and finish lines, there are a few contenders.

The final stretch past Bught Park heading towards Queen’s Park will be full of people cheering on runners as they approach the end.

Organisers are always keen to encourage people into the stadium grounds to support runners at the finish line.

Bellfield Park, Ness Bridge and Islands Bank Road are commonly some of the other most popular spots.

The practical bits for runners

Baggage drop and the information desk open in Inverness Leisure at 10.30am.

Runners should assemble on the start line on Bught Road by 12.20pm, 10 minutes before the race begins.

Toilets are located at the start and finish lines, as well as at miles three and nine.

There are four stations on the course, at miles three, six, nine and 11.5, plus more available at the finish line.

A High5 Energy Gel is also available for all runners at mile six.

Wearing of headphones is not permitted under Scottish Athletics rule, though the use of ones that use bone conduction technology is allowed at each runner’s own risk.

After the race, there are changing facilities and showers available at Inverness Leisure.

Massages are also being offered by Inverness Therapy Clinic in the Sports Hall, costing £15 for 15 minutes.

Finishers will receive a goodie bag containing a medal and a t-shirt.

Whether you’re running or cheering from the sidelines, it promises to be a great day out.

With its stunning course and vibrant spectator experience, it’s no wonder it’s such a popular event for runners.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.