Harry Gow vows to return after bakery destroyed in deliberate Fairways fire

Harry Gow has vowed to return after their Fairways bakery was destroyed in a deliberate fire.

The family firm’s shop burned down in the blaze, which ripped through several retail units at Fairways Business Park in Inverness on Saturday.

Police are hunting a balaclava-clad man who drove a car into the shops before fleeing the scene.

In a statement, Harry Gow Bakery said: “Following the devastating fire at Fairways Business Park in the early hours of Sunday morning, we are, first and foremost, incredibly thankful that no one was hurt.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the emergency services for their swift response and to everyone who has reached out with kind messages of support – it truly means the world to us

“Now, in true Highland spirit, it’s about picking up the pieces and moving forward.

“While we assess the impact of this event, we feel fortunate to be able to continue serving our loyal customers across the region and look forward to the opening of our new shop on Harbour Road.

“During this period, we are thinking of all our neighbouring businesses and sending them our support – here’s to a swift recovery for all.

“We’ll be back on the block soon enough.”

At least four businesses were damaged in the fire, which was started at around 12:05am on Sunday March 9.

One of the businesses destroyed was SJ Travel Centre.

Harry Gows bakery among businesses destroyed by Inverness fire

Owner Julia Macleay told The Press and Journal how she was forced to stand and watch as her business burnt to the ground.

A Skoda Octavia was deliberately driven into one of the units, which was then set alight.

A man wearing dark clothing and a balaclava was seen running towards Walter Scott Drive.

The area remains cordoned off by police, who are also interested in speaking to the occupants of a white pick-up truck.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod said: “This was a reckless act and it is imperative that we find the person responsible.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has dashcam or other footage, to contact police.

“I’d also ask anyone in the area to contact us if they saw either of these vehicles in the area at the time of the incident.

“Think back, did you see anything suspicious?

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact 101, quoting reference 0032 of 9 March. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the information anonymously.”

Police appeal for help to catch person behind Fairways Business Park fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.50pm on Saturday, 8 March to reports of a building fire in Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to Fairways Business Park, where firefighters were met with a well-developed fire.

“Crews remained on scene to make the area safe before leaving around 12.10pm on Sunday, 9 March.

“There were no reported casualties.

“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is now ongoing.”