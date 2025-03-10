Harry Gow vows to return after bakery destroyed in deliberate Fairways fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Harry Gow vows to return after bakery destroyed in deliberate Fairways fire

The family firm said 'we'll be back' after the devastating blaze.

By Michelle Henderson
Harry Gow Bakery destroyed by fire.
Harry Gow Bakery at Fairways Business Park was destroyed after a fire ripped through the building. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Harry Gow has vowed to return after their Fairways bakery was destroyed in a deliberate fire.

The family firm’s shop burned down in the blaze, which ripped through several retail units at Fairways Business Park in Inverness on Saturday.

Police are hunting a balaclava-clad man who drove a car into the shops before fleeing the scene. 

Roof collapsed after fire rips through several retail units at Fairways Business Park.
Businesses at Fairways Business Park were destroyed at the weekend after a deliberate fire tore through the building. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In a statement, Harry Gow Bakery said: “Following the devastating fire at Fairways Business Park in the early hours of Sunday morning, we are, first and foremost, incredibly thankful that no one was hurt.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the emergency services for their swift response and to everyone who has reached out with kind messages of support – it truly means the world to us

“Now, in true Highland spirit, it’s about picking up the pieces and moving forward.

“While we assess the impact of this event, we feel fortunate to be able to continue serving our loyal customers across the region and look forward to the opening of our new shop on Harbour Road.

“During this period, we are thinking of all our neighbouring businesses and sending them our support – here’s to a swift recovery for all.

“We’ll be back on the block soon enough.”

Small bakery with brown wooden facade on the side of retail unit.
Harry Gow is looking to the future as they prepare to open their new Harbour Road Bakery. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

At least four businesses were damaged in the fire, which was started at around 12:05am on Sunday March 9.

One of the businesses destroyed was SJ Travel Centre.

Harry Gows bakery among businesses destroyed by Inverness fire

Owner Julia Macleay told The Press and Journal how she was forced to stand and watch as her business burnt to the ground.

A Skoda Octavia was deliberately driven into one of the units, which was then set alight.

A man wearing dark clothing and a balaclava was seen running towards Walter Scott Drive.

The area remains cordoned off by police, who are also interested in speaking to the occupants of a white pick-up truck.

Police vehicles lined up at scene of fire at Fairways Business Park.
Police have been combing the scene at Fairways Business Park over the weekend as they investigate the weekend blaze. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod said: “This was a reckless act and it is imperative that we find the person responsible.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has dashcam or other footage, to contact police.

“I’d also ask anyone in the area to contact us if they saw either of these vehicles in the area at the time of the incident.

“Think back, did you see anything suspicious?

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact 101, quoting reference 0032 of 9 March. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the information anonymously.”

Police appeal for help to catch person behind Fairways Business Park fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.50pm on Saturday, 8 March to reports of a building fire in Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to Fairways Business Park, where firefighters were met with a well-developed fire.

“Crews remained on scene to make the area safe before leaving around 12.10pm on Sunday, 9 March.

“There were no reported casualties.

“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is now ongoing.”

Conversation