Highland pizza truck business goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Highland pizza truck business goes up for sale

Alistair and Julie Adams have decided to sell their Blazin' Pizza business for family reasons.

By Stuart Findlay
Blazin' Pizza, which started life during lockdown, has been made available for sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Blazin' Pizza, which started life during lockdown, has been made available for sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New owners are being sought for a popular Highland pizza truck business.

Blazin’ Pizza was set by husband-and-wife team Alistair and Julie Adams during the Covid pandemic in August 2020.

It built up a good reputation and has received numerous stellar reviews for serving up pizzas in and around the Inverness area, in places like Kirkhill, Dingwall and Invergordon.

It also briefly expanded to a unit in the Victorian Market last year.

However, the company only stayed there for a few months before giving up the unit for family reasons.

Those same reasons have prompted Alistair and Julie to put Blazin’ Pizza up for a sale.

‘Fantastic opportunity’ for someone with passion for pizza

A statement from the pair said: “We have decided to sell the Blazin’ Pizza business.

“It is a continuation of why we had to leave the Victorian Market and family comes first.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to take over the reins and benefit from the four and half years we have spent building this business in to what it is today.

“If you have passion for pizza and would like a lifestyle change this could be the business for you.”

Julie and Alistair Adams have decided to sell the business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The couple are promising training and a handover period with the sale, meaning you don’t need to be a qualified pizza chef to get started.

Until a new owner is found, it’ll be business as usual for Blazin’ Pizza.

In the last month the mobile truck has been operating in Kirkhill, Kiltarlity, Invergordon and North Kessock and the owners are planning to keep operating in their usual locations until a buyer is found.

What are you getting for your money?

The business has built up a great reputation for Neapolitan-style pizzas and has amassed more than 4,500 followers on Facebook.

There are a number of wedding and event bookings already secured for this year and inquiries for others come in on a weekly basis.

Preparing a pizza at Blazin’ Pizza’s truck. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Blazin’ Pizza is also on the approved suppliers list for Achnagairn, one of the region’s most acclaimed wedding venues.

Anyone interested in buying the business should email Alistair Adams at blazinpizza@yahoo.com.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation