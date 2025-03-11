Highland pizza truck business goes up for sale

New owners are being sought for a popular Highland pizza truck business.

Blazin’ Pizza was set by husband-and-wife team Alistair and Julie Adams during the Covid pandemic in August 2020.

It built up a good reputation and has received numerous stellar reviews for serving up pizzas in and around the Inverness area, in places like Kirkhill, Dingwall and Invergordon.

It also briefly expanded to a unit in the Victorian Market last year.

However, the company only stayed there for a few months before giving up the unit for family reasons.

Those same reasons have prompted Alistair and Julie to put Blazin’ Pizza up for a sale.

‘Fantastic opportunity’ for someone with passion for pizza

A statement from the pair said: “We have decided to sell the Blazin’ Pizza business.

“It is a continuation of why we had to leave the Victorian Market and family comes first.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to take over the reins and benefit from the four and half years we have spent building this business in to what it is today.

“If you have passion for pizza and would like a lifestyle change this could be the business for you.”

The couple are promising training and a handover period with the sale, meaning you don’t need to be a qualified pizza chef to get started.

Until a new owner is found, it’ll be business as usual for Blazin’ Pizza.

In the last month the mobile truck has been operating in Kirkhill, Kiltarlity, Invergordon and North Kessock and the owners are planning to keep operating in their usual locations until a buyer is found.

What are you getting for your money?

The business has built up a great reputation for Neapolitan-style pizzas and has amassed more than 4,500 followers on Facebook.

There are a number of wedding and event bookings already secured for this year and inquiries for others come in on a weekly basis.

Blazin’ Pizza is also on the approved suppliers list for Achnagairn, one of the region’s most acclaimed wedding venues.

Anyone interested in buying the business should email Alistair Adams at blazinpizza@yahoo.com.

