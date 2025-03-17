Inverness American football club ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ after former head coach’s fake sex education video conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness American football club ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ after former head coach’s fake sex education video conviction

The Highland Wildcats have outlined the steps it has taken to keep players safe in the wake of Robert Paulin's conviction.

By Stuart Findlay
Highland Wildcats former head coach Robert 'Robbie' Paulin.
An Inverness American football club has moved to reassure the community that it is a safe place for young people after its former head coach was convicted.

Robert ‘Robbie’ Paulin, who coached the Highland Wildcats, had teenage boys pose for naked photos and videos under the guise of making a sex education programme.

He assured his two victims that the footage would be used in a “matter of fact” educational film for schools and paid them to take part.

After a jury at Inverness Sheriff Court returned guilty verdicts, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald branded the 39-year-old “very dangerous” and said he displayed “a level of grooming and manipulation that I have rarely seen”.

The Wildcats issued a statement saying it was shocked by Paulin’s conduct and offered sympathies to anyone affected by it.

It read: “The Highland Wildcats was and remains a safe place for young athletes and volunteers to thrive. None of the incidents which came to light during court proceeding took place during any training or group sessions involving the club.

“Upon learning of allegations against Mr Paulin, the club immediately implemented its established safeguarding protocols – including his suspension from all duties associated with the club.”

Steps taken by Wildcats after allegations emerged

One of Paulin’s victims, aged 17, posed naked for the indecent photographs – some of which the former coach himself took.

Paulin also had a second boy, aged 15, pose naked while he took indecent images and attempted to take video of him.

Robert ‘Robbie’ Paulin appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court.

The sports coach – who has led outreach sessions in schools across the Highlands – was found guilty of two charges of arranging or facilitating the involvement in pornography of a person aged under 18 between 2012 and 2014.

The Highland Wildcats conducted an internal review of its safeguarding processes in the wake of the allegations against Paulin.

The club said it was satisfied that all protocols were followed and that it supported the investigation into his conduct.

It has introduced mandatory child protection and safeguarding training for all staff, coaches and volunteers.

A qualified welfare officer has also been installed to encourage the reporting of any concerns, should they arise in future.

Wildcats’ commitment to safe environment for players

The Wildcats’ statement added: “We understand that this news may cause distress to our players, families and supporters.

“The Highland Wildcats remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe, respectful and inclusive environment where all young people can thrive through the sport of American football.

Anyone with further concerns is encouraged to contact the club’s welfare officer on highlandwildcats.safeguarding@gmail.com.

Paulin had denied any wrongdoing during a four-day trial and was acquitted of three further sex charges.

The white Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Jurors took around three-and-a-half hours to find Paulin, of Canal Road, Inverness, guilty of both of the charges of arranging or facilitating the involvement in pornography of a person aged under 18.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced at a later date.

