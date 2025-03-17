Inverness American football club ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ after former head coach’s fake sex education video conviction

An Inverness American football club has moved to reassure the community that it is a safe place for young people after its former head coach was convicted.

Robert ‘Robbie’ Paulin, who coached the Highland Wildcats, had teenage boys pose for naked photos and videos under the guise of making a sex education programme.

He assured his two victims that the footage would be used in a “matter of fact” educational film for schools and paid them to take part.

After a jury at Inverness Sheriff Court returned guilty verdicts, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald branded the 39-year-old “very dangerous” and said he displayed “a level of grooming and manipulation that I have rarely seen”.

The Wildcats issued a statement saying it was shocked by Paulin’s conduct and offered sympathies to anyone affected by it.

It read: “The Highland Wildcats was and remains a safe place for young athletes and volunteers to thrive. None of the incidents which came to light during court proceeding took place during any training or group sessions involving the club.

“Upon learning of allegations against Mr Paulin, the club immediately implemented its established safeguarding protocols – including his suspension from all duties associated with the club.”

Steps taken by Wildcats after allegations emerged

One of Paulin’s victims, aged 17, posed naked for the indecent photographs – some of which the former coach himself took.

Paulin also had a second boy, aged 15, pose naked while he took indecent images and attempted to take video of him.

The sports coach – who has led outreach sessions in schools across the Highlands – was found guilty of two charges of arranging or facilitating the involvement in pornography of a person aged under 18 between 2012 and 2014.

The Highland Wildcats conducted an internal review of its safeguarding processes in the wake of the allegations against Paulin.

The club said it was satisfied that all protocols were followed and that it supported the investigation into his conduct.

It has introduced mandatory child protection and safeguarding training for all staff, coaches and volunteers.

A qualified welfare officer has also been installed to encourage the reporting of any concerns, should they arise in future.

Wildcats’ commitment to safe environment for players

The Wildcats’ statement added: “We understand that this news may cause distress to our players, families and supporters.

“The Highland Wildcats remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe, respectful and inclusive environment where all young people can thrive through the sport of American football.

Anyone with further concerns is encouraged to contact the club’s welfare officer on highlandwildcats.safeguarding@gmail.com.

Paulin had denied any wrongdoing during a four-day trial and was acquitted of three further sex charges.

Jurors took around three-and-a-half hours to find Paulin, of Canal Road, Inverness, guilty of both of the charges of arranging or facilitating the involvement in pornography of a person aged under 18.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced at a later date.

