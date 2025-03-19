First look as new RBS opens in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look as new RBS opens in Inverness

The branch at Falcon Square opened to customers on Monday.

By Michelle Henderson
Exterior of new RBS bank on the corner of the Eastgate Shopping Centre.
The city's new flagship store opened to customers on Monday. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

It is out with the old and in with the new as a new multi-million pound Royal Bank of Scotland branch opens in Inverness.

The £2.5million branch welcomed a flurry of customers on Monday at the city’s Falcon Square.

And the new site has been described as a bright addition to the city centre.

The bank, operated under the NatWest Group, marks the firm’s fourth offering in the city in recent years following the closure of several localised branches.

The site forms part of a £10.5 million investment in RBS banking across Scotland between 2023 and 2024.

The bright and vibrant city centre branch has been designed to create a welcoming space for customers. Image: NatWest Group.

Last year, bosses expressed a commitment to safeguarding high street branches for customers opting to avoid online banking.

Acknowledging changes in customer trends, officials said local branches “represent an important touchpoint” for local communities.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s Inverness branch manager, Claire Mezals, says their new branch marks an important milestone in becoming customer-centred.

She said: “We’re committed to making banking as simple and accessible as possible for our customers, and the investment in our Inverness branch is an important step towards this.”

Royal Bank of Scotland’s Inverness branch manager, Claire Mezals, pictured with her fellow staff in a group photograph inside the new branch.
Royal Bank of Scotland’s Inverness branch manager, Claire Mezals pictured with her team inside the new bank. Image: NatWest Group.

Future of Inverness banking secured by new city branch

This week, staff welcomed a steady stream of customers through the door, excited to conduct their banking in person.

Pictures show a bright and vibrant space, designed to cater to a range of customer needs.

A dedicated calm room has been introduced to cater to the varying needs of customers.

Main entrance hall of the new RBS branch.
The Falcon Square branch has had a complete make-over; much to the delight of customers. Image: NatWest Group.

The venture came about after several branch closures in the city.

Originally housed on the High Street, the branch was shut to make way for a new offering within Eastgate Shopping Centre.

After just a few years in business, the branch and its sister site on Harbour Road were closed to make way for the new flagship bank.

Small interview room with a desk and screen at RBS branch.
Interview rooms, niche pods and a dedicated calm room have been incorporated into the design of the multi-million-pound branch. Image: NatWest Group.

Chris Kershaw, manager of Eastgate Shopping Centre said they are thrilled to host the new addition; this time from Falcon Square.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome the new flagship branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland to Falcon Square,  part of the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Landscape view of Falcon Square with the Eastgate Shopping Centre ahead and the bank on the left corner of the building.
The new Royal Bank of Scotland branch has opened to customers on Falcon Square. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

RBS proves a hit with the locals

We stopped to speak with locals in Falcon Square, who had mixed feelings about the branch.

Retired man Donny MacFarlane said the bank is a ‘bright’ addition to the city centre.

He said: “It is very nice looking. People coming into town; who doesn’t walk through the square?

“It looks bright, attractive and cheery. The one on the High street, you hardly noticed it or the Bank of Scotland beside it because they are both dreary.

“I would say it’s a plus and a nice addition to the city.”

One woman, who did not wish to be named added: “It was pretty handy where it was but it is nice to see the building being used actually.”

