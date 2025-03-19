First look as new RBS opens in Inverness

It is out with the old and in with the new as a new multi-million pound Royal Bank of Scotland branch opens in Inverness.

The £2.5million branch welcomed a flurry of customers on Monday at the city’s Falcon Square.

And the new site has been described as a bright addition to the city centre.

The bank, operated under the NatWest Group, marks the firm’s fourth offering in the city in recent years following the closure of several localised branches.

The site forms part of a £10.5 million investment in RBS banking across Scotland between 2023 and 2024.

Last year, bosses expressed a commitment to safeguarding high street branches for customers opting to avoid online banking.

Acknowledging changes in customer trends, officials said local branches “represent an important touchpoint” for local communities.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s Inverness branch manager, Claire Mezals, says their new branch marks an important milestone in becoming customer-centred.

She said: “We’re committed to making banking as simple and accessible as possible for our customers, and the investment in our Inverness branch is an important step towards this.”

Future of Inverness banking secured by new city branch

This week, staff welcomed a steady stream of customers through the door, excited to conduct their banking in person.

Pictures show a bright and vibrant space, designed to cater to a range of customer needs.

A dedicated calm room has been introduced to cater to the varying needs of customers.

The venture came about after several branch closures in the city.

Originally housed on the High Street, the branch was shut to make way for a new offering within Eastgate Shopping Centre.

After just a few years in business, the branch and its sister site on Harbour Road were closed to make way for the new flagship bank.

Chris Kershaw, manager of Eastgate Shopping Centre said they are thrilled to host the new addition; this time from Falcon Square.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome the new flagship branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland to Falcon Square, part of the Eastgate Shopping Centre.”

RBS proves a hit with the locals

We stopped to speak with locals in Falcon Square, who had mixed feelings about the branch.

Retired man Donny MacFarlane said the bank is a ‘bright’ addition to the city centre.

He said: “It is very nice looking. People coming into town; who doesn’t walk through the square?

“It looks bright, attractive and cheery. The one on the High street, you hardly noticed it or the Bank of Scotland beside it because they are both dreary.

“I would say it’s a plus and a nice addition to the city.”

One woman, who did not wish to be named added: “It was pretty handy where it was but it is nice to see the building being used actually.”