A new public sauna could be coming to Inverness – so I gave the experience a try

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

A new public sauna could be coming to Inverness – so I gave the experience a try

The sauna experience was a novel one for me - how do you think I got on in the heat?

two people in sauna
Director of Community Sauna Highland CIC Fergus Weir and Will Angus.
By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter

When you think of people steaming in the Highlands in mid-March, a sauna might not be the first place you think of.

But this trend is being seen by some as a great alternative to the post-work pub culture on chilly winter evenings.

One of those is Fergus Weir, Director of Community Sauna Highland.

He took me on a Scandinavian-style sauna experience, similar to the one they hope to bring to Inverness in a first of its kind Highland sauna project.

During my two-hour sauna session, we discussed:

  • What makes a good sauna
  • The full hot-cold sauna experience
  • Benefits of using a sauna
  • Some of the objections to the Inverness sauna proposal

Journeying into the heat

A sauna, for the uninitiated, aims to be a place of serene relaxation.

Fergus tells me the pine-clad room requires three essential components – heat, steam and ventilation.

The water bucket is ladled onto the hot stones, providing the steam. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Cold air squeezes itself in through a floor gap in the door, warming into a eucalyptus and menthol steam as it rises towards a small channel in the top of the sauna.

Roaring hot sauna stove. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

How did it feel?

Heated to a scorching 80+°c by the interior stove, the warmth immediately enveloped my skin as soon as I stepped inside.

I’m told to listen to my body as the heat continues to permeate around and inside, as my nose hairs feel like they are being singed by a Turkish barber with every breath.

But you quickly get familiar with the heat as it builds.

Enjoying the heat, with my sauna hat or ‘banya’ on.

This familiarity turns to relief once you step back outside into the snapping Highland air.

However the illusion of relief is soon shattered as I lower myself into an icy plunge pool, for as long as I can endure.

Putting on a brave face for the icy plunge.

Time for a chat

I’m back in the sauna again, and my body is thanking me.

This is a cycle of extreme hot and cold which I will repeat several times over a two-hour session, the standard sauna session for the Inverness project.

Trying to last in the cold water – lowering my core temperature enough to get back in the sauna.

Plenty of a time for chat – one of sauna’s attributed benefits.

Beyond the scientific studies outlining the positive impacts of saunas for those with cardiovascular conditions, during my time in the heat Fergus attributes many of sauna’s benefits from the social to the personal health aspects.

He names better sleep and improved exercise recovery to start.

But the social side, gathering together to talk while experiencing sauna is something Fergus and the team at Community Sauna Highland are hoping to recreate for Inverness.

Head dunk is not for the faint of heart.

Community sauna culture has yet to reach the Highlands

Estimates say Finland has between 2.43.3 million saunas, out of a population just five and a half million.

According to Fergus, their sauna culture along with other countries in Europe and beyond has been an inspiration for the Inverness project.

Community sauna projects, such as one in Hackney are popping up all over the UK.

This handy map shows a number of saunas around the UK – with a distinct gap in the Highlands.

Fergus hopes the non-profit nature of the business will allow them to open up sauna experiences to as many people and groups as possible in the Highlands.

This plan begins with the 26-person sauna proposal due to sit in an unused area of Bellfield Park.

inverness sauna first look in rough sketch
An early idea of what the community sauna in Bellfield Park could look like. Supplied by Community Sauna Highland.

It will include several different cold experiences like showers and outdoor benches, for those not keen on full-body submersion.

Destigmatising the sauna

The plans for the Inverness sauna have been met with a number of critics, who live nearby to the development.

They mentioned issues with noise and the lack of parking to support the venture.

Fergus and the community sauna team said they hope to address these concerns as the plans develop.

I left the sauna feeling relaxed for the rest of the evening, despite the intense temperature changes my body had undergone in the hours prior.

The post-sauna experience look.

I’m lucky to not have any issues with my sleep, and the following night’s rest was an equally uneventful one.

I do, however, feel well rested. Should the plans go ahead – I would be interested in trying another sauna session.

Saunas tacked on to leisure centres and gyms do not provide the experience I was offered, and ‘proper’ sauna could be coming soon to Inverness and the Highlands.

You can view the full planning application here.

Read more Inverness stories

Conversation