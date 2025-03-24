Revealed: The 1,400 lost property items handed into Inverness police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Revealed: The 1,400 lost property items handed into Inverness police

Police officers in the Highland capital have dealt with a range of items in the last year.

By David Mackay
A general view of Inverness High Street with shoppers exploring whats on offer.
Lost items were handed to police from across Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Police in Inverness handled an incredible 1,400 lost property items last year.

Between downed drones, treasured toys and essential ear pods, officers deal with an average of four items every day.

A quarter of all the items were handed in over the course of the three days of the Belladrum festival.

All of the lost property items were handled by Burnett Road police station in Inverness.

In full: All lost property handed to police in Inverness

  • Purse/Wallet – 138
  • Mobile phones – 125
  • Jewellery, including watches – 123
  • Cards, including bank cards, ID cars and similar – 107
  • Clothing – 101
  • Keys – 93
  • Bags – 78
  • Licences – 74
  • Bikes – 60
  • Glasses – 24
Burnett Road police station in Inverness
Staff at the Burnett Road police station handle lost property items in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Passports – 22
  • Toys – 19
  • Electronic devices – 17
  • Cash – 16
  • Alcohol – 6
  • Ear pods – 4
  • Sgian Dhu – 4
  • Drone – 2
  • Hearing aids – 2
  • Medication – 2
  • Trainers – 2
  • Camera – 1
  • Other, including all items that do not fall into above categories – 101

In full: Mountain of lost property from Belladrum

All the below items were recovered at Belladrum in addition to the list above.

  • Mobile phones – 66
  • Cards – 62
  • Glasses – 31
  • Clothing – 26
  • Purse/wallet – 19
Belladrum crowd.
More than 20,000 people attended Belladrum last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
  • Jewellery – 17
  • Bags – 15
  • Keys – 12
  • Licences – 10
  • Passports – 2
  • Cash – 1
  • Other – 18

What happens to lost property not claimed in Inverness?

Police in Inverness and across Scotland will hold lost property for three months from the date they are found.

People who think they have lost an item should notify officers by submitting a lost property form.

Some items recovered by may be submitted for public auction if they believe there is a resale value.

Police confirmed to the Press and Journal no items found in Inverness last year were submitted for auction.

Some items are not routinely taken in or handed back by police.

  • Banks cards are immediately destroyed by police.
  • Police do not return passports and instead return them to the relevant issuer.
  • Driving licences found on their own may not be able to be returned.
  • Mobile phones can only be returned if you can provide the IMEI number, which can be found in the device’s settings.
  • Police do not take items lost on public transport.
  • Keys lost on their own are retained at the police station where they were handed in.

Read more from Inverness

Conversation