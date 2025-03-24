Revealed: The 1,400 lost property items handed into Inverness police

Police in Inverness handled an incredible 1,400 lost property items last year.

Between downed drones, treasured toys and essential ear pods, officers deal with an average of four items every day.

A quarter of all the items were handed in over the course of the three days of the Belladrum festival.

All of the lost property items were handled by Burnett Road police station in Inverness.

In full: All lost property handed to police in Inverness

Purse/Wallet – 138

Mobile phones – 125

Jewellery, including watches – 123

Cards, including bank cards, ID cars and similar – 107

Clothing – 101

Keys – 93

Bags – 78

Licences – 74

Bikes – 60

Glasses – 24

Passports – 22

Toys – 19

Electronic devices – 17

Cash – 16

Alcohol – 6

Ear pods – 4

Sgian Dhu – 4

Drone – 2

Hearing aids – 2

Medication – 2

Trainers – 2

Camera – 1

Other, including all items that do not fall into above categories – 101

In full: Mountain of lost property from Belladrum

All the below items were recovered at Belladrum in addition to the list above.

Mobile phones – 66

Cards – 62

Glasses – 31

Clothing – 26

Purse/wallet – 19

Jewellery – 17

Bags – 15

Keys – 12

Licences – 10

Passports – 2

Cash – 1

Other – 18

What happens to lost property not claimed in Inverness?

Police in Inverness and across Scotland will hold lost property for three months from the date they are found.

People who think they have lost an item should notify officers by submitting a lost property form.

Some items recovered by may be submitted for public auction if they believe there is a resale value.

Police confirmed to the Press and Journal no items found in Inverness last year were submitted for auction.

Some items are not routinely taken in or handed back by police.

