Home News Inverness

Smoke rises above Inverness as firefighters battle large gorse blaze

Crews are tackling the wildfire between Culduthel and Inverarnie.

By Michelle Henderson

Smoke is rising across the hills behind Inverness city centre as firefighters tackle a large gorse blaze.

Dozens of firefighters have been called to the B861, south-east of Inverness, to tackle a wildfire.

Six fire crews have been tasked to the blaze close to the Tomfat Plantation, between Culduthel and Inverarnie.

Officials from the SFRS confirmed there is “no immediate threat” to people or nearby structures as efforts to extinguish the flames continue.

The fire is understood to have taken hold near the Tomfat Plantation, adjacent to the B861. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cars pass by on the B861 as a large fire burns on the land adjacent to the road.
Pictures taken at the scene show the severity of the fire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Early reports confirmed the blaze covered a large area; roughly 100 metres by 200 metres.

However, strong winds are hampering the efforts of fire crews on the ground, with gusts causing the flames to spread rapidly across the rural area.

Inverness residents have reported seeing a large plume of smoke over the city as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

The B861 has been closed to motorists as crews remain at the scene.

Bus passengers have also been affected by a service being diverted away from the area.

Firefighters called to Inverness gorse fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the fire at 10.14am.

Two fire appliances are currently in attendance with another four en route to the scene.

Crews from Inverness, Beauly, Drumnadrochit, Fortrose and Dingwall have been tasked to the scene.

Officials from the SFRS confirmed there is “no immediate threat” to people or nearby structures.

In a statement, a SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.14am on Friday, March 21, to reports of a wildfire off the B861 between Inverness and Farr.

“Operations Control have mobilised six fire appliances and special resources to the scene.

“Firefighters continue to work to bring the wildfire under control.

“There is no immediate threat to life or nearby property.”

Fire engine passing a line of cars as smoke rises behind.
Firefighters were called to action shortly after 10am this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A total of six appliances are currently battling the fire near the Tomfat plantation, between Culduthel and Inverarnie. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Highland Council’s number 14 service has been diverted away from the area as efforts to dampen the flames continue.

In a statement, posted on Facebook, by Highland Council Buses it reads: “Due to the ongoing fire on the B861 between Culduthel and Inverarnie, our service 14 from Inverness Bridge Street to Whitebridge (via Inverness Royal Academy) at 1225 will have to operate a diversionary route using the A9 to re-joining the scheduled route at Invernarnie.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused by this.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

