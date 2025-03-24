Viral food influencer gives verdict on Inverness Victorian Market stalls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Viral food influencer gives verdict on Inverness Victorian Market stalls

Kalani Ghost Hunter rated his Salt N Fire fries a 9.8 out of 10.

By Ena Saracevic
Kalani Smith visited the Victorian Market. Image: Facebook.
An American TikToker has praised food from the Victorian Market in Inverness.

Kalani Smith, also known as Kalani Ghost Hunter, visited the stalls and tried dishes from Salt N Fire, The Redshank and Ollie’s Pops.

Kalani Ghost Hunter has 3.1 million followers on TikTok and has gained 37.9 million likes.

Previously, the food critic described his meal at Aye Eat in Inverness as “the worst in the UK?”, adding that he would have preferred McDonald’s.

However, at the Victorian Market, Kalani posted a review on TikTok that said it had “some of the best food in a food market that he’d ever been to”.

Kalani’s Review: ‘The best food market we’ve been to’

First, as Kalani entered the market, he met a local who immediately recommended the TNT loaded fries from the Salt N Fire

Kalani said the fries were ‘really tasty’ and commented on the gochujang sauce. He rated the fries a 9.8 out of 10.

“It’s really tasty and a nice crispy fry.

“The gochujang sauce adds the right amount of kick.”

The fries from Salt N Fire. Image: TikTok.

Next up, Kalani decided to to try a special wrap from The Redshank.

It included a “nice and crispy” piece of haddock as well as rice and some salad.

“That’s really good,” he added after taking a bite.

“This is actually a piece of smoked haddock. It’s a really good flavour if you like smoked stuff.”

This resulted in the food critic giving the wrap a 8.8 out of 10 rating.

Kalani and the wrap from Red Shank. Image: TikTok.

After multiple foodies recommended the dish to him, Kalani picked up some bao buns from Ollie’s Pops.

He was trying the Korean Pulled Beef bao buns as well as the Bad Chickie Wow dish which had crispy fried chicken.

Trying the pulled beef buns, he said: “The meat has so much flavour. You could just put the meat on here and it would be delicious.

Kalani trying the bao buns from Ollie’s Pops. Image: Tiktok.

“That’s really good. The bao buns really soft too.”

He gave these bao buns a 9.7 out of 10 rating.

After he tried the Bad Chickie Wow bao bun, he complimented its taste but said, in his opinion, it was a bit dry. This resulted in an 8.2 out of 10 rating.

Kalani’s video has since gained 200k views on Facebook and over 72.8k views on TikTok.

Chef Anthony Khoury and operations manager Lara Elsayed from Salt N Fire. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inverness Victorian Market businesses thank TikTok influencer for his visit

Isla Donald, Salt N Fire worker, said: “I was on the register at salt and fire, as soon as I saw you I knew we were getting rated.”

Meanwhile, The Redshank thanked Kalani for stopping by and said they were “glad” he enjoyed his visit.

Ollie’s Pops added: “Thank you for your visit, to the Victorian Market and us!

“A whole lotta love and passion go into each of our creations. Means a lot.”

Conversation