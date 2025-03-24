Viral food influencer gives verdict on Inverness Victorian Market stalls

An American TikToker has praised food from the Victorian Market in Inverness.

Kalani Smith, also known as Kalani Ghost Hunter, visited the stalls and tried dishes from Salt N Fire, The Redshank and Ollie’s Pops.

Kalani Ghost Hunter has 3.1 million followers on TikTok and has gained 37.9 million likes.

Previously, the food critic described his meal at Aye Eat in Inverness as “the worst in the UK?”, adding that he would have preferred McDonald’s.

However, at the Victorian Market, Kalani posted a review on TikTok that said it had “some of the best food in a food market that he’d ever been to”.

Kalani’s Review: ‘The best food market we’ve been to’

First, as Kalani entered the market, he met a local who immediately recommended the TNT loaded fries from the Salt N Fire

Kalani said the fries were ‘really tasty’ and commented on the gochujang sauce. He rated the fries a 9.8 out of 10.

“It’s really tasty and a nice crispy fry.

“The gochujang sauce adds the right amount of kick.”

Next up, Kalani decided to to try a special wrap from The Redshank.

It included a “nice and crispy” piece of haddock as well as rice and some salad.

“That’s really good,” he added after taking a bite.

“This is actually a piece of smoked haddock. It’s a really good flavour if you like smoked stuff.”

This resulted in the food critic giving the wrap a 8.8 out of 10 rating.

After multiple foodies recommended the dish to him, Kalani picked up some bao buns from Ollie’s Pops.

He was trying the Korean Pulled Beef bao buns as well as the Bad Chickie Wow dish which had crispy fried chicken.

Trying the pulled beef buns, he said: “The meat has so much flavour. You could just put the meat on here and it would be delicious.

“That’s really good. The bao buns really soft too.”

He gave these bao buns a 9.7 out of 10 rating.

After he tried the Bad Chickie Wow bao bun, he complimented its taste but said, in his opinion, it was a bit dry. This resulted in an 8.2 out of 10 rating.

Kalani’s video has since gained 200k views on Facebook and over 72.8k views on TikTok.

Inverness Victorian Market businesses thank TikTok influencer for his visit

Isla Donald, Salt N Fire worker, said: “I was on the register at salt and fire, as soon as I saw you I knew we were getting rated.”

Meanwhile, The Redshank thanked Kalani for stopping by and said they were “glad” he enjoyed his visit.

Ollie’s Pops added: “Thank you for your visit, to the Victorian Market and us!

“A whole lotta love and passion go into each of our creations. Means a lot.”

