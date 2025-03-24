‘Fed-up’ Inverness shopkeeper reveals new strategy to deter thieves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

‘Fed-up’ Inverness shopkeeper reveals new strategy to deter thieves

Workers at the Nisa store on Tomatin Road hope sharing faces on social media will prevent shoplifting.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Nisa manager Gavin Lockhart.
Nisa manager Gavin Lochart said they used to have "a lot of" shoplifters. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Staff at an Inverness store are taking a different approach in their fight against shoplifting.

Frustrated workers at the Nisa shop on Tomatin Road told The P&J they are “fed up” with regular thefts.

Nisa temporary manager Gavin Lockhart explained they have developed a new method to stop people from stealing.

He said: “We used to have a lot of thefts, so we decided to start showing their faces on Facebook.

“We thought maybe this could deter people from shoplifting.”

Inverness shop’s new strategy to deter shoplifters

The manager continued: “They know that if they steal, we will post it on Facebook and their faces will be known.

“And because we never mention any names, it’s legal in that sense.

“Hopefully it will deter people from shoplifting in our store.”

Nisa shop
The Inverness shop used to deal with a lot of theft incidents. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He claims that they have had two shoplifting incidents this month, including one on Wednesday,

“Two came in and took a bunch of our alcohol. I was through the back grabbing the milk at the time and I was away for only a minute, and then they ran out the door with it,” he explained.

Police ‘don’t get anything done’ on shoplifting

The 21-year-old manager claims that one of the issues is that shoplifters do not get punished.

He said: “Another thing is shoplifting doesn’t really get dealt with by the police. They’ll just leave it.

“The best thing we can do is try to bar them.

manager
The Nisa manager at the Tomatin Road store. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“And we can’t do anything to shoplifters, we can’t chase them, we can’t stop them. They’re basically protected by the law.

“So, this is the only way we can try to deter them.”

Police have been approached for comment.

