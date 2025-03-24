‘Fed-up’ Inverness shopkeeper reveals new strategy to deter thieves

Staff at an Inverness store are taking a different approach in their fight against shoplifting.

Frustrated workers at the Nisa shop on Tomatin Road told The P&J they are “fed up” with regular thefts.

Nisa temporary manager Gavin Lockhart explained they have developed a new method to stop people from stealing.

He said: “We used to have a lot of thefts, so we decided to start showing their faces on Facebook.

“We thought maybe this could deter people from shoplifting.”

Inverness shop’s new strategy to deter shoplifters

The manager continued: “They know that if they steal, we will post it on Facebook and their faces will be known.

“And because we never mention any names, it’s legal in that sense.

“Hopefully it will deter people from shoplifting in our store.”

He claims that they have had two shoplifting incidents this month, including one on Wednesday,

“Two came in and took a bunch of our alcohol. I was through the back grabbing the milk at the time and I was away for only a minute, and then they ran out the door with it,” he explained.

Police ‘don’t get anything done’ on shoplifting

The 21-year-old manager claims that one of the issues is that shoplifters do not get punished.

He said: “Another thing is shoplifting doesn’t really get dealt with by the police. They’ll just leave it.

“The best thing we can do is try to bar them.

“And we can’t do anything to shoplifters, we can’t chase them, we can’t stop them. They’re basically protected by the law.

“So, this is the only way we can try to deter them.”

Police have been approached for comment.