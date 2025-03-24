Scathing review of Inverness restaurant removed from TikTok following backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Scathing review of Inverness restaurant removed from TikTok following backlash

Kalani Ghost Hunter has removed the video after talking to the owner of Aye Eat.

By Ross Hempseed
Kalani Ghost Hunter and Savanah reviewed Aye Eat in Inverness.
Kalani Ghost Hunter and partner Savannah have been visiting Inverness. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/Facebook.

An online review of Inverness restaurant Aye Eat has been removed by a popular TikToker following backlash.

Kalani Ghost Hunter, who has more than 3.1 million TikTok followers, visited the business on Inverness High Street during his tour of the Highlands.

The Las Vegas native sampled the food, including a burger, which he rated just three out of 10, and criticised the £6 fries as overpriced.

Kalani Ghost Hunter felt fries costing £6 was high.
Kalani Ghost Hunter felt that Aye Eat had a ‘bad night’. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/ Facebook.

During the review, he remarked that he would rather go to McDonald’s, which happens to be just a few doors down from Aye Eat.

The restaurant’s owners described the review as “not helpful” during an already challenging time for small independent businesses.

David Shayer, who owns the café with his wife Roberta, pointed out that they maintain a 4.4-star rating on TripAdvisor.

The video went viral, but you would struggle to find it now, as Kalani has removed it following significant backlash.

Viral review of Aye Eat taken down

In a follow-up video filmed in his car, Kalani explained why he decided to take the “poor review” video down after a conversation with the owners.

They claimed they have been harassed and their home has been vandalised in the aftermath of the video.

The TikTok star said: “It was brought to my attention by the owner of Aye Eat that people vandalised her house apparently, and that her kids are afraid to go to school. Once she told me that, I knew I had to take it down.

Kalani Ghost Hunter ate a portion of mussels at £19.
Kalani Ghost Hunter did not rate food in Inverness’ Aye Eat. Image: Kalani Ghost Hunter/ Facebook.

“I don’t condone anyone harassing this business or this woman. It was a review, it was me being honest, and that’s that.

“Now, I have left some poor reviews in the past and have never had this happen. So, once the owner told me that her kids were afraid to go to school, that she had been experiencing harassment, and that someone vandalised her home, the only thing I could do was take the video down. So that is what we are doing today.”

It is also understood that Kalani himself has received backlash, including death threats, following the review.

In addition to visiting Aye Eat, Kalani and his partner Savannah visited the Victorian Market where several eateries received high praise.

The Aye Eat owners did not wish to comment further.

